Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Anna Powers
Anna Powers
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
8:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Johnson Funeral Home
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA
Anna Louise Powers


1997 - 2020
Anna Louise Powers Obituary
Our beloved daughter, Anna Louise Powers, 22, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, after a lengthy illness.
Anna was born on Sept. 24, 1997, to Tammy Lynn and Lindsay Leon Powers in Lake Charles, La. She will be remembered as a vibrant, loving daughter and friend. She loved music, animals and skateboarding. She fiercely loved her friends who fondly called her "Lil Mama." They would say that because of their relationship with her, their lives were forever changed.
She is survived by her parents; her maternal grandfather, James Ray Borel Sr.; her uncles, Steven Borel (Kay), James Borel Jr., Mark Powers (Carolyn), Barry Powers (Kay); and numerous cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Virgil Ann Borel; and her paternal grandparents, Shirley Louise and Norman Powers.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at St. Raphael Catholic Church, 211 S. Thomson Ave., Iowa, LA 70647. Msgr. Charles Dubois will officiate. Inurnment will follow in Consolata Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles. Visitation will be held in the Johnson Funeral Home chapel on Friday, Jan. 31, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. and will resume on Saturday from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m.
The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to Anna's best friend, Summer Haize Slavent, Steve and Kay Borel, Robin Touchet, Mark Powers, the employees and staff of CSE Federal Credit Union, the staff of LCMH Medical ICU and so many wonderful friends and family for their love and support throughout her life's journey.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Anna may be made to https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/donate/ or https://www.texaschildrens.org/
Published in American Press on Jan. 30, 2020
