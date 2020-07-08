Anna Mae Deshotel LeBlanc, 84, of Hathaway, La., died on Monday, July 6, 2020, in Golden Age Nursing Home of Welsh.

Mrs. LeBlanc was a native of Basile, La., and a long-time resident of Hathaway, La. She worked at the Jennings Manufacturing Co. for 26 years until she retired in 2000. She was a parishioner of St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Raymond, La. She had a passion for her children and grandchildren whom she loved so very much. Her home-cooked meals, homemade pumpkins pies and boiled cookies were a family staple that will be missed dearly.

Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Calvin LeBlanc and wife Lolly of Mesa, Ariz.; daughter, Gail DeMary and husband Donnie of Hathaway, La.; five grandchildren, Tasha Haywood and husband Mike of Mesa, Ariz., Jarrod LeBlanc of Phoenix, Ariz., Jace LeBlanc of Boston, Mass., Torrie Johnson and Tami DeMary, both of Hathaway, La.; four great-grandchildren, Ali and Chad Haywood, both of Mesa, Ariz., Kairi Johnson and Emily Mae DeMary, both of Hathaway, La.; step grandson, Donnie DeMary Jr. and wife Stacie of Leesville, La.; sister, Gurtis Kufel of Gray, La.; sister-in-law, Doris Deshotel of Jennings, La.; and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Olibert LeBlanc; parents, Melvin and Annie Ortego Deshotel; brothers, John (Mavis) Deshotel, Hugh (Carrie) Deshotel, Melvin (Cecile) Deshotel Jr., Druce Deshotel; sisters, Thelma (Paul) Andrepont, Louella Andrepont, Audrey (Rigney) Pousson, Elverda (Napolean) Doga, Effie (Elridge) Chaisson; and brother-in-law, Tony Kufel.

Visitation will be from 3:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Miguez Funeral Home of Jennings, with a rosary being recited at 6 p.m. by the Catholic Daughters of America. Visitation will continue at 8 a.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020 until the time of the service at 2 p.m. in the funeral home. Deacon Mike Tramel will officiate. Burial will follow in Bertrand Cemetery under the direction of Miguez Funeral Home of Jennings.

