Hixson Moss Bluff
150 Bruce Circle
Moss Bluff, LA 70611
(337) 855-2929
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
4:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Hixson Moss Bluff
150 Bruce Circle
Moss Bluff, LA 70611
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, May 9, 2019
6:00 PM
Hixson Moss Bluff
150 Bruce Circle
Moss Bluff, LA 70611
View Map
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Hixson Moss Bluff
150 Bruce Circle
Moss Bluff, LA 70611
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 10, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Theodore Catholic Church
Moss Bluff, LA
View Map
Anna Mae Guidry Obituary
Anna Mae Guidry, age 83, of Moss Bluff, La., passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019. Anna was born April 26, 1936, in Leroy, La.
Anna was an avid crocheter, but she also loved to go crabbing, working puzzles, fishing, and playing old cajun Rook. She was a longtime member of St. Theodore Catholic Church. Anna will be truly missed.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Asa Guidry; parents, Alex and Marie Amy Stevens; two sisters, Wilda Felice and Mary Stevens; and two brothers, Emery Stevens and Joseph Albert Stevens.
Those left behind to cherish her memory are her sister, Hilda Broussard of Ragley; caregivers, Cheryl Brown and David Parrott; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 1 p.m. Friday, May 10, 2019, at St. Theodore Catholic Church in Moss Bluff. Burial will follow in Old Ritchie Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:30 - 8 p.m. Thursday with a Rosary at 6 p.m. at Hixson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff. Visitation will resume at 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in American Press on May 8, 2019
