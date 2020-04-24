|
Anna Mae Doucet Thibodeaux, 72, departed this life on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Christus St. Patrick Hospital in Lake Charles, La. She was born Aug. 1, 1947, to Carlton and Elizabeth Joyce Doucet in Eunice, La. She worked for Calcasieu Parish School Board as an educator for 35 years. Anna was a lifetime and legacy member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., was financially active and served on the Cotillion and Membership committees with the Beta Kappa Zeta Chapter.
She leaves to cherish her memories, three sons, Roderick L. Thibodeaux, Wayland L. Thibodeaux and Traman L. Thibodeaux; two sisters, her twin, Gertie D. Bias (Lester) of Lafayette, La., and Flora D. Allen of Eunice, La.; six brothers, Wilton L. Doucet of Chesapeake, Va., Wilson Doucet (Ruth) and Layton Doucet, both of Baton Rouge, La., Clayton Doucet (Cynthia) and Willard Doucet (Sandra) both of Detroit, Mich., and Lloyd Doucet (Linda) of Lake Charles, La.; five grandchildren, Jarely L. Thibodeaux, DeMario A. Thibodeaux, Isaiah Lewis, Savannah McKnight and Triniti Thibodeaux; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Carlton and Joyce Doucet; her husband, Lionel Thibodeaux; two sisters, Martha R. Dugar and Florence D. Gallow.
A public walk-up window viewing will be held on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at 9 a.m., and private family service at 11 a.m. at King's Funeral Home, Pastor Freddie Brown, officiating. Burial will follow in Combre Memorial Park under the direction of King's Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Apr. 24, 2020