Anna Marie Midkiff, age 61, of Sulphur, La passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, March 27, 2020. Anna was born on Dec. 26, 1958 in Sulphur, Louisiana.
Anna was a native of Carlyss, La. Anna was a loving and devoted homemaker, but she especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and her new great-granddaughter. She enjoyed playing bingo, fishing, turtle fishing, and anything outdoors. Anna was very hardworking, fun-loving, adventurous, and known to be sassy!
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ellis and Virginia Guidry, and a brother, Bobby Guidry.
Those left behind to cherish her memory are her loving husband, Donald Midkiff of Carlyss; two daughters, Trish Castillo and husband, Eddie of Moss Bluff and Brandi Primeaux and husband, Johnny of Carlyss; three grandchildren, Dakota Alexander and wife, Lexi of Lake Charles, Dylan Alexander and wife, Allie of Moss Bluff, and Kaleb Primeaux of Carlyss; a great-granddaughter, Ellianna Alexander; a brother, Hubert Guidry of Carlyss; a sister, Linda Guidry of Carlyss; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation and services will be private under the direction of Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home. Celebrant, Jody Barrilleaux will lead services.
Published in American Press on Mar. 29, 2020