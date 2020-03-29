Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
(337) 625-9171
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Midkiff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Marie Midkiff


1958 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna Marie Midkiff Obituary
Anna Marie Midkiff, age 61, of Sulphur, La passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, March 27, 2020. Anna was born on Dec. 26, 1958 in Sulphur, Louisiana.
Anna was a native of Carlyss, La. Anna was a loving and devoted homemaker, but she especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and her new great-granddaughter. She enjoyed playing bingo, fishing, turtle fishing, and anything outdoors. Anna was very hardworking, fun-loving, adventurous, and known to be sassy!
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ellis and Virginia Guidry, and a brother, Bobby Guidry.
Those left behind to cherish her memory are her loving husband, Donald Midkiff of Carlyss; two daughters, Trish Castillo and husband, Eddie of Moss Bluff and Brandi Primeaux and husband, Johnny of Carlyss; three grandchildren, Dakota Alexander and wife, Lexi of Lake Charles, Dylan Alexander and wife, Allie of Moss Bluff, and Kaleb Primeaux of Carlyss; a great-granddaughter, Ellianna Alexander; a brother, Hubert Guidry of Carlyss; a sister, Linda Guidry of Carlyss; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation and services will be private under the direction of Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home. Celebrant, Jody Barrilleaux will lead services.
Published in American Press on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -