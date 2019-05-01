Annabella Gorham was born Dec. 11, 1918, at 732 Ford St., Lake Charles, to Edwin Lombard and Annabella "Belle" Hausey Gorham. She died in her home on Enterprise Boulevard, Friday, April 12, 2019.

She was a graduate of Central School, Lake Charles High School, and Louisiana State University, with Bachelor's and Master's degrees. She matriculated wherever possible, including the Catholic University of America, and was a doctoral candidate at George Washington University in Washington, D.C. For three years she was an instructor in Business at John McNeese Junior College, before volunteering for World War II oversees with the American Red Cross. Upon returning to Lake Charles, she joined the Calcasieu Cameron Chapter of the Red Cross as Executive from 1951 through 1958, a period marked by Hurricane Audrey on June 27th, 1957.

Her Red Cross career continued with assignment at Fort Eustis, Virginia, San Francisco, St. Louis, Alexandria, Virginia, France and Germany.

She and Dr. Mansfred Max Feiler met at a "Fashching" (Mardi Gras Ball) in Heilbronn, Germany, and married in Williamsburg, Va. They lived alternately in Lake Charles, and Europe, he as an attorney, she as Red Cross Director of Personnel for the European area and later retired.

After her husband's death in 2008, she settled in Lake Charles, with an extensive social group and continued to travel to Europe.

She was a Presbyterian, past president of the Junior League and belonged to the Society of Mayflower Descendants and Colonial Dames of XVII Century.

She is survived by three nieces and three nephews. Her sisters, Mary Jane Gorham, Mrs. Jack McCord (nee Allison Gorham), and Mrs. Wallace Carnahan (née Juliet Gorham) and her brother Edwin Lombard Gorham, Jr., died previously. For Annabella, her mind was her kingdom; life was beautiful, "Be ye glad."

A reception will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 2525 2nd Ave. on May 4 at 10 a.m. The memorial service officiated by the Rev. Chan Willis and the Rev. Boo Kay will be at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Orange Grove Cemetery.