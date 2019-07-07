Anne Lynn Lowther Judice, 83, beloved wife, mother and devout Child of God, serenely entered into the full presence of her Lord on Saturday evening, June 29, 2019, after having lived a full and valued life serving her adoring family.

Born the only child of Van Perkins Lowther of Bay St. Louis, and Nellie Louise Wilson of Lake Charles, she attended Central School and graduated with honors from Lake Charles High School. Following university studies at LSU - Baton Rouge, Anne returned home to marry Lake Charles native, Richard Edward Judice who predeceased her by 10 years.

All those who knew Anne - either personally or as a mere acquaintance, - speak of her exceptional beauty, engaging and vibrant personality, her kind-hearted approach and fierce dedication to loved ones. She was a voracious reader - the Lake Charles Library was a favorite destination.

Anne served her church, St. Michael and All Angels, as Directress of the Altar Guild for many years, and was an active sharer in her Wednesday Lectionary Bible Study. She looked forward to opening her home for all-day bridge games and to gather her "sewing circle" friends for camaraderie and coffee. Her culinary skills were outstanding, second to none. Everything from scratch!

She is a member and served as Chaplain for the Bayou Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, DAR, and is a member of the Louisiana Division United Daughters of the Confederacy, UDC, St. Tammany Greys Chapter #2448.

Surviving Mrs. Judice are three of her four children, Leslie Judice Ackel of Covington, Rhett Jeffery Judice and spouse Bradly Hanson of Pasadena, Calif., Gregory Van Judice and fiancé Wendi C. Prater of Lake Charles. Her son David Edward Judice predeceased her in 1996. Also, three grandchildren, Thad D. Ackel Jr. and wife Juliet, Olivia L. Ackel Benge and spouse Thomas A. Benge Jr., and Camille Eve Judice of Louisville, Ky.; and six great-grandchildren, Thaddeus David, Mignon Clelie and Pearl Emanuella Ackel. Also, Hudson Joseph, Bennett Thomas and Stella Isabelle Benge, all of Covington.

Those wishing to join the family in memory of Anne, may attend a Requiem mass in celebration of her life on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 2 p.m. at St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 123 W. Sale Rd., Lake Charles, La. The Rev. D. Seth Donald will officiate. Reception to follow in parish hall. Published in American Press on July 7, 2019