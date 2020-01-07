|
Anneliese Susanna Fruge, age 87, of Sulphur, La., went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. Anneliese was born on Jan. 15, 1932, in Heidelberg, Germany.
Anneliese met her husband in Germany who was proudly serving his country as a Sargent in the U.S. Army.
After marriage they returned to the U.S. and after retiring from his service they settled in Sulphur where they finished raising their children.
Anneliese was a longtime member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. She was a member of the Alter Society and Catholic Daughters. Anneliese was also a seamstress, a wonderful cook, an artist who loved to paint and create stain glass projects. She loved to travel abroad as often as she could but especially to see her family back home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilson Fruge; daughter, Susanna Ancelet; son, Gregory Fruge; and her parents, Ludwig and Elizabeth Heissler.
Those left behind to cherish her memory are granddaughter, Alexa Qualls and husband Hunter of Sulphur; granddaughter, Nikkia Ybarra of Carlyss; two great-grandsons, Tucker Qualls of Sulphur, and Damon Ybarra of Carlyss; great-granddaughter, Laila Ybarra of Carlyss; two brothers, Peter Heisssler and Rolf Heissler; and a sister, Ute Windisch all of Germany; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Hixson-Sulphur Memorial. A Rosary will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Visitation will resume at 8:30 a.m. until time of service on Wednesday. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. The Rev. Aubrey Guilbeau will officiate. Burial will follow in Mimosa Pines Cemetery, Carlyss.
Published in American Press on Jan. 7, 2020