Annette Marie Hebert Pronia, 80, died Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at her residence with the joy of her family at her bedside.
Mrs. Pronia was a native and life resident of Lake Charles and a 1958 graduate of Marion High School and attended McNeese State University.
Annette and her husband, Leroy would have celebrated their 60th Wedding Anniversary on May 28th. Leroy and Annette owned and operated Pronia's Landscaping and Horticulture Service and Pronia's Flower Shop for many years.
After their retirement she and her husband opened Pronia's Deli and Bakery.
Annette was a faithful member of Immaculate Conception Cathedral and she and her husband were active participants in the St. Joseph's Table.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Audrey Trouard Hebert; and a sister, Carolyn Ann Sylvester.
Survivors are her husband, Leroy Pronia Sr.; one son, Leroy (Lee) Pronia Jr.; and one daughter, Jill Marie Bergeron and her husband Bryan.
She is also survived by two grandchildren, Jessica Annette Steech (Wesley) and Jileen Marie Heath (Brett); as well as four great-grandchildren, Emily Kate Leach, Jace Matthew Leach, Sawyer Joseph Steech, and Beckham Lee Steech.
Mrs. Pronia also has an honorary son, Alan Heisser and his children, Lexie, Josh, and Travis Heisser.
Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. The Rev. Trey Ange will officiate. Burial will be in Consolata Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home.
Visitation will be at the funeral home from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday. A Rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home chapel.
Visitation on Thursday will be at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.
The family would like to thank the staff of Brighton Bridge Hospice as well as their loving niece, Connie Driskell and their dear friend, Chris Reon.
Words of comfort to the family may be expressed at www.johnsonfuneralhome.net.
Published in American Press on Feb. 26, 2020