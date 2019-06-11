Annette Robertson, 88, of Lake Charles, La., passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at a local care facility.

Mrs. Robertson was born on Aug. 5, 1930, in Lake Providence, La., to Antonio and Annie Titone. She lived in Lake Charles since 1968. She was the Switchboard Operator at Muller's Department Store for many years. Mrs. Robertson was a generous and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be greatly missed. She was a faithful member of St. Margaret Catholic Church. She especially loved spending time with her beloved family.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Karen Davis (Jim) of Carlyss; and her son, Tom Robertson (Lisa) of Lake Charles; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Francis Robertson; and her two brothers, Anthony "AC" Titone of Shreveport, La., and Joseph Titone (Lucille) of Houston, Texas.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles. Chaplain June Tipton will officiate. Burial will follow at Consolata Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral home, and will continue on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

Our family would like to thank the staff of Grand Cove Nursing & Rehabilitation Center of Lake Charles, and Dr. Brian Clements. Your support and encouragement to our Mother and family have been greatly appreciated.