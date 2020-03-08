|
|
Annie B. "Tootsie" Simien, 84, departed this life on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 .
Annie was a lifelong resident of Lake Charles, La., and a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church.
She leaves to cherish her memories three daughters, Sandra Edwards, Dana Simien and Denise (Terrance Stevens) Simien; one son, Joseph W. Simien Jr.; one sister, Elnora Granger, all of Lake Charles, La.; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Her funeral will be at 11 a.m. Monday, March 9, 2020, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery under the direction of Stevens' Funeral Home. Visitation Monday 9 a.m.-10:45 a.m. Stevens' Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Mar. 8, 2020