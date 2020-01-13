|
Annie Jane Smith slipped away peacefully into the arms of her Savior Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at the age of 82. She was born Aug. 8, 1937 to James and Beatrice Dunn. She worked at First National Bank of DeQuincy for many years. Annie Jane enjoyed travel, home décor, shopping and most of all being with her family and friends. She was married to her high school sweetheart for over 63 years, Charles Lee Smith.
She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Charles Lee Smith; daughter, Corliss Smith Cooper and husband, Bryan; one sister, Pam Courmier and husband, Veachel; her much loved niece, Crystal Cooley and husband, Richie and great nephew, Cyrus Suchanek; sister-in-law, Paralee Smith; double first cousin, Billie Jean LeBleu and numerous nephews and niece.
She was preceded in death by her beloved son, James "Sonny" Smith; her only grandchild, Jamie Lynne Cooper; her parents, James and Beatrice Dunn; sister, Adelaide Manning and brother-in-law, Sam Smith.
The family will receive friends from 4–9 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 in Riley Smith Funeral Home, 1810 West Fourth Street, DeQuincy. and from 9–11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 at The Pentecostal Church of DeQuincy, 301 West Fourth Street, DeQuincy and the funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Pastor Wayne Neyland will officiate. Interment will follow at Masonic Cemetery in DeQuincy.
Arrangements are being handled by Riley Smith Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Jan. 13, 2020