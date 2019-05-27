Annie Mae Henry, 91, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.

She was born on April 28, 1928, in Welsh, La., grew up in Kinder and has been a resident of Lake Charles for the past 71 years. A woman of great faith and devotion to Christ, she attended Immaculate Heart of Mary Church and was a former member of the choir. Annie really enjoyed singing and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her children, Frank Henry, Sister Germaine Henry, Arnold Henry and June Henry, all of Lake Charles; her sibling, Gertrude Deville of Lake Charles; 8 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Henry; her parents, Frank and Orenia Guillory; her son, Michael Henry; her siblings, Olivia Durrousseau, Paul Guillory, Curlan Guillory; her grandchildren, Kelvin Dwayne Henry and Nathaniel Henry; and her daughters-in-law, Jackie Henry and Helen Henry.

A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Visitation will be held from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Combre Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. Burial service will immediately follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery. Published in American Press on May 27, 2019