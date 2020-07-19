Annie Mae Kane Miller, 93, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020 following a short Illness in a local nursing home.

Annie was born on July 3, 1927 to the union of Joseph L. Kane and Carrie Green Kane. She was one of 15 children. She was a graduate of Second Ward High School in 1945. She was employed by the Calcasieu Parish school Board where she worked faithfully at Lake Charles High School for 27 years until her retirement.

Annie was an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys, she bled Blue and Silver. She was also known for her delicious Lemon Meringue Pie. She was a faithful member of Warren United Methodist Church.

Annie was married to James Joseph Miller, Sr. on December 28, 1947 and out of that union was born eight children: Lillian M. Porche', James J. Miller, Jr (Janice), Ronald L. Miller (Barbara) Albert A. Miller (Terri), Dorothy A. Miller Lewis (Bryan), Kevin R. Miller, Sandra G. Miller, Michael W. Miller (Shirley). She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great great grandmother.

Annie was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Carrie Kane, husband of 49 years James Miller, Sr. and two sons Albert and Kevin.

