Combre Funeral Home - Lake Charles
1200 Mill St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 436-3341
Wake
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Combre Funeral Home - Lake Charles
1200 Mill St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
1102 Mill St.
Lake Charles, LA
Annie Mae Rious


1925 - 2019
Annie Mae Rious Obituary
Homegoing celebration for Annie Mae Rious will be Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at noon at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1102 Mill St., Lake Charles, LA 70601. Her wake will be Friday, Oct. 18, 6-9 p.m. at Combre Funeral Home.
Annie Mae Breaux Rious was born to Delma and Stella Breaux on March 3, 1925, in Lake Charles, La., and she went home to be with the LORD on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, Butler Rious; her daughter, DeAndria; grandson, Cory; and siblings, Thelma, Margaret, Louise, Willie, Willie Mae, Harry, Willie Lloyd and Joseph.
Annie Mae lived 94 long and meaningful years, and she was a blessing to all she encountered. She was a longtime member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Early as a young woman, Annie Mae demonstrated that she wanted her Christian faith to be a central part of her life and that of her family.
Annie Mae married Butler Rious, and they thrived as a couple raising 6 sons, Dwight, Darryl, Delbert, Darcy, Damon and Darrin. She was a beloved daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, mother-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend. One of her most endearing qualities was that she was loyal and protective of all those she loved.
Some will remember Annie Mae for her fearless spirit but those who knew her best will remember her as a woman of tremendous strength and prayer. She had a generous heart and she readily assisted her family by caring for many who crossed her doorstep. She was known for being a "straight shooter" and for speaking candidly and forthrightly, but her words were tempered with love and humor. She will be remembered for her great pride in her family, her fierce determination, her quick wit and sassiness, and her independent spirit which allowed her to lead an active life which included still driving and attending concerts right up until her passing.
Annie Mae leaves a host of family to celebrate and cherish her life including her children and grandchildren, Dwight Palmer (Bobby and children: Jesse, Rynell, and James), Darryl Rious (Margarethe and children: Kris, Ursula, DeShon, and Brandon), Delbert Rious (wife Helen and children: Oneika and Lavontai), Darcy Rious, Damon Rious (wife Jill and his son DeAndre), and Darrin Rious Sr (wife Felecia and children: Lisa and Darrin Jr); and 27 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren; her sisters, Matilda Redfud, Mildred Jones, and Stella Mae Breaux will also forever cherish her life. Her memory will also be cherished by a great number of nieces, nephews, cousins and many very special friends.
Published in American Press on Oct. 18, 2019
