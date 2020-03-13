Home

James Funeral Home Inc
1724 Opelousas St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-4173
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
9:00 AM
St. James Baptist Church
1020 Eddy St
Vinton, LA
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
12:00 PM
St. James Baptist Church
1020 Eddy St
Vinton, LA
Annie "Black Gal" (Coleman) Provost


1940 - 2020
Annie "Black Gal" (Coleman) Provost Obituary
Annie "Black Gal" Coleman Provost, 79, was born July 8, 1940, in Vinton, La., to Hollin and Laura Julien Coleman Sr. A resident of Vinton most of her life, she was a faithful member of St. James Baptist Church where she served in the Choir and Hospitality. She retired from the Calcasieu Parish School Board and was a member of the West Cal-Cam Pink Lady's Auxiliary. She departed this life Friday, March 6, 2020, at 12:10 p.m. in a local hospital.
She leaves to cherish her memories, three daughters, Donna Marie (Peter) Rubin, Melinda Provost and Michelle (Albert) Nealy; one son, Matthew James (Cynthia) Provost Jr.; one sister, Jean (Nathan) Taylor; four brothers, Phremo"Jack" Coleman, Hollin (Mary Ann) Coleman Jr., Donald (Precious) Coleman and James Coleman; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Matthew J. Provost Sr.; parents; sisters, Doris C. Bouldin and Barbara Starring; brothers, David Coleman and Horis Coleman; and grandson, Darius Richard.
Her funeral will be noon Saturday, March 14, 2020, at St. James Baptist Church, 1020 Eddy St., in Vinton. Pastor Ernest Budwine will officiate. Burial will be in Benevolent Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. in the church.
Published in American Press on Mar. 13, 2020
