Annie "Black Gal" Coleman Provost, 79, was born July 8, 1940, in Vinton, La., to Hollin and Laura Julien Coleman Sr. A resident of Vinton most of her life, she was a faithful member of St. James Baptist Church where she served in the Choir and Hospitality. She retired from the Calcasieu Parish School Board and was a member of the West Cal-Cam Pink Lady's Auxiliary. She departed this life Friday, March 6, 2020, at 12:10 p.m. in a local hospital.
She leaves to cherish her memories, three daughters, Donna Marie (Peter) Rubin, Melinda Provost and Michelle (Albert) Nealy; one son, Matthew James (Cynthia) Provost Jr.; one sister, Jean (Nathan) Taylor; four brothers, Phremo"Jack" Coleman, Hollin (Mary Ann) Coleman Jr., Donald (Precious) Coleman and James Coleman; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Matthew J. Provost Sr.; parents; sisters, Doris C. Bouldin and Barbara Starring; brothers, David Coleman and Horis Coleman; and grandson, Darius Richard.
Her funeral will be noon Saturday, March 14, 2020, at St. James Baptist Church, 1020 Eddy St., in Vinton. Pastor Ernest Budwine will officiate. Burial will be in Benevolent Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. in the church.
Published in American Press on Mar. 13, 2020