|
|
Anthony C. LeBato, 91, a resident of Lake Charles passed from this life on November 23, 2019 in a local care facility with his family at his side.
Anthony served with honor in the United States Navy. He loved to be outdoors and loved to hunt, fish, growing blackberries, working in his yard, growing his gagootzs (Italian Squash), and volunteering at the annual Ducks Unlimited Banquet. He was a dutiful and devoted father and was always worried about his family. He was a diehard New Orleans Saints and LSU Tigers Fan.
Mr. LeBato is preceded in death by his wife Marlene Hamilton LeBato, parents; Charlie and Jennie LeBato, sister; Nola Johnson.
He is survived by his four children: David LeBato, Dennis LeBato, Karen Lominac and husband Scott, and Michael Anthony LeBato, grandchildren; Jenny Talbot, Talia Young, Ashley LeBato, Tyler Lominac, Lauren LeBato, and, Anthony M. LeBato, great grandchildren; Evie and Will Talbot, Crue Lominac, Ella Grace Young, and Tegan and Jax Andrusia, sister; Betty Guidry and husband Frank, and special friend; Lena Mosca.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until time of service in the chapel of Lakeside Funeral Home. Funeral services will he held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 27, 2019 in the chapel of Lakeside Funeral Home. Monsignor James Gaddy is to officiate. Burial with military honors will follow at Highland Memory Gardens.
Memories and words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.lakesidefh.com.
Published in American Press on Nov. 25, 2019