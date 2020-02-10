|
|
Anthony Joseph "T-Bird" LeBato passed away Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at the age of 91, with his loving family by his side. Anthony Joseph LeBato was born Sept. 11, 1928 in Lake Charles, Louisiana, to proud Italian parents, Joseph and Annie LeBato.
T-Bird was an All-Around Athlete all his life. He graduated from Lake Charles High in 1949 and was a member of the Lake Charles High Wildcat state finalist basketball team, baseball team and track team as well. After graduation, Anthony joined the Air Force during the Korean War. After an honorable discharge, he returned to Lake Charles, Louisiana, where he met the love of his life, Marilyn O'Quinn.
Anthony and Marilyn were married on July 1, 1954 at Our Lady of Prompt Succor in Sulphur where he has been a member for many years.
T-Bird retired from the federal government with the United States Postal Service in 1989 after 38 years of service.
T-Bird was very active throughout his life. T-Bird found much enjoyment in his younger years while coaching his sons' basketball and baseball teams, bowling with friends, barbequing for the family, and dancing. Eventually his coaching whistle was passed to his sons and grandson, and he was able to watch their games while offering any assistance to the referees that he felt they may need.
T-Bird held the record of "Most Attended Basketball Games in the State of Louisiana". He was known from Houston to New Orleans by almost every coach and referee in the state.
After retirement he played golf every day, "where he always shot below his age". T-Bird enjoyed vacationing in Florida with his daughter, Toni Lynn, Mark and Jolie.
Anthony was preceded in death by his wife Marilyn, his parents, and his mother-in-law, Hazel O'Quinn. Anthony is survived by his sons, Rick (Robyn) of Lake Charles, Clint(Jill) of Sulphur, Scott(Dawn) of Sulphur, one daughter Toni Lynn David(Mark) of Sulphur; three grandsons, Matt of Alexandria, Micah of Sulphur, and Davis of Baton Rouge; and a sister Marie Gentry of Lake Charles
Funeral services for T-Bird will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home with Father Edward Richard, M.S. officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. with a rosary recited at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will resume on Tuesday from 8 a.m. until the time of service.
Published in American Press on Feb. 10, 2020