Anthony Joseph Trahan Sr., 38, of Lake Charles, La., died at 3:39 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, in his residence.
Anthony was born Feb. 8, 1981, in Lake Charles, La., where he was a lifelong resident. He was loved dearly by his family and will be missed.
Anthony is survived by his father, Anthony "Tony" Vita and his stepmother, Shellie Wing; three children, Alyssa Jade Trahan, Bailey Elizabeth Trahan, and Anthony Joseph Trahan Jr.; sister, April Trahan; grandmother, Rose Vita; godmother, Belinda Noland; and numerous other aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Karen Trahan; godfather, Joseph Neal Trahan; and grandfather, John Vita.
A gathering of family members and friends will be at Johnson Funeral Home on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Cremation will follow.
Published in American Press on Sept. 19, 2019