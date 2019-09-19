Home

Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
For more information about
Anthony Trahan
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
Anthony Joseph Trahan Sr


1981 - 2019
Anthony Joseph Trahan Sr Obituary
Anthony Joseph Trahan Sr., 38, of Lake Charles, La., died at 3:39 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, in his residence.
Anthony was born Feb. 8, 1981, in Lake Charles, La., where he was a lifelong resident. He was loved dearly by his family and will be missed.
Anthony is survived by his father, Anthony "Tony" Vita and his stepmother, Shellie Wing; three children, Alyssa Jade Trahan, Bailey Elizabeth Trahan, and Anthony Joseph Trahan Jr.; sister, April Trahan; grandmother, Rose Vita; godmother, Belinda Noland; and numerous other aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Karen Trahan; godfather, Joseph Neal Trahan; and grandfather, John Vita.
A gathering of family members and friends will be at Johnson Funeral Home on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Cremation will follow.
Published in American Press on Sept. 19, 2019
