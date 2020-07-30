Anthony Juan Bennett, 53, was born Dec. 1, 1966, in Lake Charles, La., to the late Lawrence C. and Lavince Ackless Bennett Sr. A life long resident of Lake Charles, he departed this life Friday, July 24, 2020, in a local hospital. He leaves to cherish his memories, his sister, Shirley (Raymond) Payne; and two brothers, Marvin (Rebecca) Bennett Sr. and Darrell (Priscilla) Bennett Sr. He was preceded in death by his parents. He will have a visitation Friday, July 31, 2020, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. in James Funeral Chapel.

