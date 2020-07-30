1/1
Anthony Juan Bennett
1966 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anthony Juan Bennett, 53, was born Dec. 1, 1966, in Lake Charles, La., to the late Lawrence C. and Lavince Ackless Bennett Sr. A life long resident of Lake Charles, he departed this life Friday, July 24, 2020, in a local hospital. He leaves to cherish his memories, his sister, Shirley (Raymond) Payne; and two brothers, Marvin (Rebecca) Bennett Sr. and Darrell (Priscilla) Bennett Sr. He was preceded in death by his parents. He will have a visitation Friday, July 31, 2020, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. in James Funeral Chapel.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in American Press on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
05:00 - 06:00 PM
James Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
James Funeral Home Inc
1724 Opelousas St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-4173
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by James Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved