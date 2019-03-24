COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Anthony Murel Hamilton, 61, passed away March 13, 2019. He was a resident of Colorado Springs, Colo. and was formerly a resident of Lake Charles, La.

Tony was born May 25, 1957, to Murel Hamilton and Barbara (Ward) Reimer in Pauls Valley, Okla. He served in the US Navy as a gunner's mate technician and as a medic. He received an Associate's Degree in Criminal Justice from Northwestern State University and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from McNeese State University. On July 2, 1992, Tony married Gwendolyn Sue Gordon in Lake Charles.

Tony and his wife moved to Colorado Springs during the summer of 2018. He was a devoted nurse for over 30 years. Tony was fond of taking long walks with his dog. He also loved making new friends, eating good food and exercising.

Tony is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Gwen; dog, Willow; three children, Ryan (wife - Allison) Langley of Panama City Beach, Fla., Lauren (husband - Brandon) Laney of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Caleb Hamilton of Baton Rouge, La.; his sister, Debbie (husband - Gary) Miller of Jennings, La.; three step-sisters, Juanita Morgan of Moss Bluff, La., Lisa Collins of Tyler, Texas, and Debra Williams of St. John, Fla.; step-mother, Evelyn Hamilton of Westlake, La.; and his grandchildren, Isabelle, Ian, Isaac, Rosalyn and James. He is preceded in death by his father, Murel Hamilton; mother, Barbara Reimer; and stepfather, Don Reimer.

A service in his honor was held March 16, 2019, in Colorado Springs, Colo. Memorials in Tony's name may be made to Volunteers of America (voa.org). Published in American Press on Mar. 24, 2019