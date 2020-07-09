Funeral services for Anthony Percy Dupuis Jr.,77, of Dry Creek will be held at the Shiloh Baptist in DeRidder, La on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 10 a.m. with Bro. George Lee Glass officiating. Interment will be at the Shiloh Cemetery, in DeRidder, La following services under the direction of the DeRidder Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 9 from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. and on Friday, July 10 from 8 a.m. until time of service at the church.

Anthony was born on June 4, 1943 to Anthony Percy Dupuis Sr. and Elvie Clement in Crowley, La. He passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020 in Lake Charles, La.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marie Dupuis; daughter, Darlene Dupuis; sons, Don Norris Campbell and Ronald Campbell; brother, James Hopkins and sister Darlene Hopkins.

He is survived by his sons, Donald Campbell of Dry Creek and Anthony Joseph Dupuis and wife Natasha of Dry Creek; daughters, Mary Davis of Dry Creek and Adrienne Craft of Dry Creek; brother, John Hopkins and wife Pat of Vidor. Texas; seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store