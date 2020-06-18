Anthony "Tony" Peshoff
1952 - 2020
Anthony "Tony" Peshoff, 67, of Lake Charles, La., gained his wings on June 8, 2020, at his residence in Lake Charles, La. Anthony was born on July 16, 1952, in Lake Charles, La., to Elmer and Joyce DeRouen Peshoff.
Tony lived his entire life in the Southwest Louisiana area. He started as Fire Chief when Ward Six Fire Department was established in 1986 and remained with the fire department until 1999. He also founded the Fire Training Center on Holbrook Park Road, which is still in operation today, and is an extremely successful emergency response training facility. Tony served as a Dequincy City Police Officer, as well as a Calcasieu Parish Deputy for many years. Tony also owned and operated Tony's A/C & Electrical for many years, where he helped many people through the years. You could always find Tony changing someone's A/C during the hot, summer months. He was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and uncle. Tony was an avid outdoorsman, loving every moment he had on the water, or in his deer stand.
Those left to cherish the life of Anthony Peshoff are his two daughters, Danita Longman (Scott) of Jacksonville, Fla., Alison Peshoff of Lake Charles, La.; and one son, Anthony Peshoff Jr. (Ariel) of DeQuincy, La.; two brothers, Daniel Peshoff Sr. (Michele) of Grand Lake, La., Brett Peshoff (Carolyn) of West Plains, Mo.; one sister, Elizabeth Greenlee (Todd) of Lake Charles, La.; three grandsons, Bradley Trahan of Lake Charles, Alyster Longman of Jacksonville, Fla., Christian Longman of Jacksonville, Fla.; one granddaughter, Whitney Trahan of Lake Charles; three great-granddaughters; a host of nieces and nephews, and a very special friend Charlene; a special thanks to Heart of Hospice of Lake Charles, especially Christi, Tony's RN, and Stacy, Tony's aid who called him "Papa"; also a special thanks to Becky, and Kim, and all the gang at the Villa Maria of Lake Charles.
Anthony was preceded in death by his father, Elmer Peshoff; and mother, Joyce DeRouen Peshoff.
His memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home. Visitation will begin Saturday, June 20, 2020, at noon until 2 p.m.

Published in American Press on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
JUN
20
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

10 entries
June 17, 2020
Uncle Tony, I just want to say thank you. You were there for me at many points in my life. You helped me. Always gave me the correct advice. Im sure going to miss you. I promise you I wont waste anything you ever taught me and told me. Thank you Uncle Tony, I love you, until we meet again!
Daniel Peshoff
Family
June 16, 2020
Tony you was a wonderful person! I took care of you for years as your nurse but you helped me out also! That smile & great personality will never be forgotten! Youre gonna be missed. Love you my friend. Janis
Janis Rideaux
Friend
June 16, 2020
Im missing you Bubba hope your having a great time in Heaven !!!! Please watch over me until we meet again!!!
I love you ..........
Your little Brother , Daniel
Daniel Peshoff
Brother
June 16, 2020
My family and I are so sorry for your loss. We want to extend our sincerest condolences to you and your family. Tony was a very good person. We will keep you and your family in our daily thoughts and prayers. May GOD bless ALL. Rest in peace my BROTHER in BLUE.
Kelvin LeDoux
Friend
June 14, 2020
Thank you dad for your love and guidance in my life leading me to be the person I am today. And for all the memories with hunting and fishing. I miss you and I love you. Till were fishing together again in heaven.
Anthony Peshoff
Son
June 11, 2020
So sorry to hear. Tony was like a brother to me, I'm gonna miss that laugh and his smile. He had a way of making people laugh whether they wanted to or not. Tony was a special person to a lot of people and will be missed by all whos paths crossed with his.
Rest now bubba, until our paths cross again.
Jon Powers
Friend
June 11, 2020
So sorry! Prayers for the family.
Kathy Schysm Perkins
Friend
June 11, 2020
To a man I have the honor of meeting. He and my late husband,RW Sanders, loved the fire dept.
Julia Sanders
Friend
June 11, 2020
You were an awesome person and you will always be missed. I wish I could have spent more time with you.
Amanda Blackwell
Family
June 11, 2020
I will miss that smile. My heart is broken, but Im so thankful we reconnected a year ago and saw each other almost every weekend since. Tony was my boss and Fire Chief for several years and actually hired me on with the fire department in 1997 where I still work today. Happy memories of him will stay in my heart, always and forever. ❤
Teri Parker
Friend
