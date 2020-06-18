Anthony "Tony" Peshoff, 67, of Lake Charles, La., gained his wings on June 8, 2020, at his residence in Lake Charles, La. Anthony was born on July 16, 1952, in Lake Charles, La., to Elmer and Joyce DeRouen Peshoff.

Tony lived his entire life in the Southwest Louisiana area. He started as Fire Chief when Ward Six Fire Department was established in 1986 and remained with the fire department until 1999. He also founded the Fire Training Center on Holbrook Park Road, which is still in operation today, and is an extremely successful emergency response training facility. Tony served as a Dequincy City Police Officer, as well as a Calcasieu Parish Deputy for many years. Tony also owned and operated Tony's A/C & Electrical for many years, where he helped many people through the years. You could always find Tony changing someone's A/C during the hot, summer months. He was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and uncle. Tony was an avid outdoorsman, loving every moment he had on the water, or in his deer stand.

Those left to cherish the life of Anthony Peshoff are his two daughters, Danita Longman (Scott) of Jacksonville, Fla., Alison Peshoff of Lake Charles, La.; and one son, Anthony Peshoff Jr. (Ariel) of DeQuincy, La.; two brothers, Daniel Peshoff Sr. (Michele) of Grand Lake, La., Brett Peshoff (Carolyn) of West Plains, Mo.; one sister, Elizabeth Greenlee (Todd) of Lake Charles, La.; three grandsons, Bradley Trahan of Lake Charles, Alyster Longman of Jacksonville, Fla., Christian Longman of Jacksonville, Fla.; one granddaughter, Whitney Trahan of Lake Charles; three great-granddaughters; a host of nieces and nephews, and a very special friend Charlene; a special thanks to Heart of Hospice of Lake Charles, especially Christi, Tony's RN, and Stacy, Tony's aid who called him "Papa"; also a special thanks to Becky, and Kim, and all the gang at the Villa Maria of Lake Charles.

Anthony was preceded in death by his father, Elmer Peshoff; and mother, Joyce DeRouen Peshoff.

His memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home. Visitation will begin Saturday, June 20, 2020, at noon until 2 p.m.

