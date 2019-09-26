|
Archie Arvil Cline Jr. (Papaw and Old Papaw), 91, of Westlake, La., went to be with his Lord on Sept. 23, 2019.
Archie was born on Dec. 4, 1927, in Smackover, Ark. Archie attended LSU and earned his Bachelor's Degree in Accounting from McNeese State University in Lake Charles, La. He was a member of Eastern Star, Westlake Chapter 228 and is Past Grand Patron, Order of Eastern Star, State of Louisiana. Past Master of the Rudolph Krause Masonic Lodge 433 F&AM, member of Westlake Lodge 443 F&AM, a member of the Lake Charles Scottish Rite, KCCH and Past Recorder of the Habibi Shriners where he also served as a Shriners clown. Archie was a faithful member of Bellview Baptist Church in Westlake, La. He served as treasurer of the church, taught a men's Sunday School class and served on the finance committee as well as many other committees. He and his wife, Lee were very faithful in ministering as they loved and prayed for the others daily. They visited the sick and could always be counted on for support and prayer when others need them.
Archie was preceded in death by his sweet loving wife of 37 years, Lee Cline; his parents, Archie Cline Sr. and Doris Murph; his sister JoAnn Gwin; and his daughter, Myra Gail Cline Puhl.
He is survived by his children, Steve Cline and Bonnie Loftus, Pamela Cline Whittington and husband David, Amanda Cline Brake and husband Bob, Andrew Owen Cline and wife Robyn, Leslie Cline Osgood and husband Danny, and Cynthia Howard Benton and husband Tim. She is also survived by 19 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Relatives and friends are invited to join the family as they say goodbye to this precious and loving man. Visitation will be from 4-9 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26, at Johnson Funeral Home, 4321 Lake St., Lake Charles, La., and the funeral service will be on Friday, Sept. 27, at 10 a.m. at Bellview Baptist Church, 507 John Stine Rd., in Westlake, La. Burial will follow at Cherry Grove Cemetery in Mittie.
Published in American Press on Sept. 26, 2019