Archie Donald Constance
Archie Donald Constance, 53, of Westlake, La passed away Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 in Gulfport, Miss.
Mr. Constance was a born raised and educated in Sulphur and lived most of his life in Westlake. He worked his younger years as a police officer for Westlake Police Department and near bwly 30 years as an Airplane Mechanic for Northrop Grumman. He proudly served the United States Air Force, the American Legion Post 370 and was a member of the NRA. He was an outdoorsman, having enjoyed boating, tubing and spent countless hours fishing with family, friends and the Northrop Grumman Fishing Club. His downtime was often spent watching LSU and New Orleans Saints football. As a talented autobody mechanic, working on Volkswagen Beetles "Bug" was his favorite. Mr. Constance will be most remembered for his kind, generous heart and for his overwhelming desire to provide well and care for his family. He will be greatly missed.
He leaves to honor his memory, one daughter, Samantha Constance and partner Richard Johnson of Westlake; three grandchildren, Keaghan, Cylas and Lachlan Johnson; his companion of nearly eight years, Michelle Fournier of Westlake and his former wife and dear friend, Angela Fields of Sulphur.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest James and Sylvia Trahan Constance; one brother, Earnest "Ernie" Constance and one sister, Donna Constance.
Memorial services were held at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 at Johnson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff. Pastor Dwayne Daigle was the officiate. Friends and family gathered to honor his memory from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Published in American Press on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
