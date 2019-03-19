Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
For more information about
Archie Evans
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Archie Evans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr Archie Ray Evans


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dr Archie Ray Evans Obituary
Dr. Archie Ray Evans, 88, passed away at his residence on Sunday, March 17, 2019.
He was born on July 7, 1930, in Leesville, La., to Steven and Eva Ford Evans.
He enjoyed playing with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and will be remembered for his love of gardening and fishing. Dr. Evans served his country honorably in the U.S. Army for two years before becoming an orthodontist. He was a dedicated member of Sale Street Baptist Church, The Gideons International, the Academy of Orthodontics and the American Dental Association.
He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years Billie Daily Evans; children, Mary Stampley of Baton Rouge, Julie Steiner of Lake Charles, and Steven Evans (Annette) of Lake Charles; grandchildren, Doug Stampley, Laura Ecker (Tony), Andrew Steiner, Angela Steiner, Ricky Vincent (Leslie), Felicia Vincent, and Logan Vincent (Brooke); 6 great grandchildren; and sisters, Carol Simmons of Plano, TX, and Kathryn Vaughn of Zwolle, TX.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Alexander Steiner; and sisters, Marilyn Spurgeon and Margie Turner.
His funeral service will be held at Johnson Funeral Home at noon on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. The Rev. Randy Edwards will officiate. Burial will follow the service in Consolata Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the start of the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Operation Smile and Sale Street Baptist Church.
Published in American Press on Mar. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now