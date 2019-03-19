Dr. Archie Ray Evans, 88, passed away at his residence on Sunday, March 17, 2019.

He was born on July 7, 1930, in Leesville, La., to Steven and Eva Ford Evans.

He enjoyed playing with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and will be remembered for his love of gardening and fishing. Dr. Evans served his country honorably in the U.S. Army for two years before becoming an orthodontist. He was a dedicated member of Sale Street Baptist Church, The Gideons International, the Academy of Orthodontics and the American Dental Association.

He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years Billie Daily Evans; children, Mary Stampley of Baton Rouge, Julie Steiner of Lake Charles, and Steven Evans (Annette) of Lake Charles; grandchildren, Doug Stampley, Laura Ecker (Tony), Andrew Steiner, Angela Steiner, Ricky Vincent (Leslie), Felicia Vincent, and Logan Vincent (Brooke); 6 great grandchildren; and sisters, Carol Simmons of Plano, TX, and Kathryn Vaughn of Zwolle, TX.

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Alexander Steiner; and sisters, Marilyn Spurgeon and Margie Turner.

His funeral service will be held at Johnson Funeral Home at noon on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. The Rev. Randy Edwards will officiate. Burial will follow the service in Consolata Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the start of the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Operation Smile and Sale Street Baptist Church. Published in American Press on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary