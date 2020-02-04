|
|
Ariel Breion Pete entered this world on Jan. 14, 2000. She is a life-long resident of Lake Charles, La. Ariel accepted Christ at a very young age and was a member of United Christian Fellowship where she was in the youth choir, drama team and children's church ministry.
Ariel attended A.A Nelson Elementary, and S. J. Welsh Middle School. She was a 2018 graduate of Alfred M. Barbe High school where upon graduation she received 30 hours of college credit through the Calcasieu Parish dual enrollment program. Ariel was the recipient of TOPS, John Mcneese, and Vocational Rehabilitation scholarships. She was a junior at Mcneese State university majoring in early childhood education with an anticipated graduation date of May 2021. She was previously employed at Kroger and was currently employed at Target and a student worker at Mcneese State University's Seed center.
Ariel is being remembered as a kind, warm, young woman with strong faith who loved people. Her laugh was infectious and was a light to all those around her. She was a friend to many and would stop at a moment's notice to help anyone who needed advice or kindness. Her legacy of positivity and service has now been extended to complete strangers and will be celebrated for years to come.
Ariel was preceded in death by her maternal great-grandparents, Marion (Ruth) Fondel and Ivory (Leanna) Brooks Sr.; paternal great-grandparents, Bennie and Mary Ellen Moore; and paternal grandfather, Bennie Moore.
Among the many loved ones cherishing sweet memories of Ariel are her parents; Alfred Pete and Britiny Brooks; sister, Ashlynn Jade Pete; half siblings, Aanaya, Alajah, Gabriel, Avery and Alaya; maternal grandparents, Gregory J. Brooks Sr. and Linda Fondel; paternal grandmother, Kimberly Ann Pete; godparents, David (Cheryl) Brignac, David Profit and Felisia Wesley-Profit; godson, Marion Brooks and a host of uncles, aunts and cousins.
Published in American Press on Feb. 4, 2020