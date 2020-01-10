|
|
Aristile "Butch" Stevens Jr., 77, of Lake Charles, departed this life on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ora Mae and Aristile Stevens Sr.; his sister, Catherine Stevens Semien; and brother, Donald Ray Stevens.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 58 years, Caldonia Stevens; four children, Don Stevens, David Stevens, Twalla Stevens and Eva (Carrol) Anderson, all of Lake Charles; Desmond Miller of New Boston, Texas; one sister, Donna Stevens of Lake Charles; two grandchildren, Shavar Stevens and Tiara Stevens; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Viewing will be Saturday, Jan. 11 from 9 to 11 a.m. and the funeral will follow at Old Emmanuel Baptist Church, with the Rev. M.C. Guillory, Pastor. Burial will be in the church's cemetery.
The family would like to thank Home Health 2000, Dr. Jones, Dr. McBroom, Dr. McLurkie and the staff on the 2nd Rehab floor and the 5th floor of Memorial Hospital. A special thanks to the Mildred Fairman family.
Published in American Press on Jan. 10, 2020