Arlene Seaford, 79, of Carlyss, La., passed away in a local hospital on Sunday, June 21, 2020.

Arlene was born on Nov. 27, 1940, in Morse, La., to Walter and Lula Stanley.

Arlene loved being around her family and friends. She cherished being a wife, mother, and grandmother. MawMaw was the biggest fan at all of her grandchildren's events. She enjoyed gardening, baking, cooking, crafts, and canning. She loved sharing the antics of her pet goat, Jolie, with her Facebook friends. Arlene retired as coordinator for CARC of Sulphur and was a charter member of St. Theresa's Catholic Church.

Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 60 years, Rodney D. Seaford of Carlyss, La.; four sons, Stan Seaford (Cyndie Seaford), Mark Seaford (Donna Seaford), Glenn Seaford (Christy Seaford), and Rodney K. "Poncho" Seaford (Madelyn "Mandy" Seaford); 12 grandchildren, Doug Seaford (Amber Seaford), Brenton Seaford (Jayde Seaford), Kristi Seaford Granger (Joshua Granger), Shaun Seaford (Emily Seaford), Jacob Seaford (Jenna Seaford), Blaise Seaford, Dalton Seaford, Skylar Seaford, Grayson Seaford, Sydney Seaford, Madison Seaford and Keelie Seaford; 11 great-grandchildren, Finley Seaford, Colette Seaford, Kenna Seaford, Maci Seaford, Ada Seaford, Cooper Seaford, Carsyn Seaford, Emrie Seaford, Ellie Seaford, Waylon Seaford, Walker Seaford; one sister, Paree S. Prejean and husband Tommy; sister-in-law, Joyce Stanley; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Thomas Stanley Jr.; and infant siblings, Stephen Brent Stanley ad Eleanor Blanche Stanley.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at St. Theresa's Catholic Church. Visitation will be on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. A rosary will be prayed at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Visitation will resume from 8 a.m. Thursday until leaving for the church at 9:30 a.m. from Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. Burial will be at Mimosa Pines South. Fr. Luke Krzanowski, M.S. will officiate services.

