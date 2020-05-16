Arthur Clint "Butch" Guidry, 79, of Sulphur, passed away May 15, 2020, in the comfort of his home with his wife at his bedside.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. Butch loved NASCAR and was a great dirt track car racer for many years of his life. He was born in Vinton, but he lived in Beaumont, Westlake, and Sulphur.

Butch was preceded in death by his parents, Bernice and Happy Guidry; and his only brother, Richard "Dickie" Guidry.

He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Mary Zoe Guidry; his two daughters, Tracy Carpenter of Westlake, and Stacy Benevage of Sulphur; his son, Ricky Clint Bradley of Seattle; his sister and brother-in-law, Monetta Ross and Jack Geary of Florida; and his four stepchildren, Raymond Gaudet Jr., Sharon Sorgee, Gwenda Hare and Jolene Porche. He was a beloved grandfather to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 17, in Big Woods Cemetery. Steve Cape will officiate. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Sunday with limited occupancy due to the state mandate. His family would to thank Heart of Hospice, especially Jake, Tamara, and Addison, Dr. Davies, and Dr. Tari for their comfort. If anyone would like to make donations, please consider St. Jude or the D.A.V. Association.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store