Arthur Joe "AJ" James Jr. departed this life Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.

Arthur was born Sept. 13, 1947, to Arthur James Sr. and Katie James. He was a graduate of Dunbar High in Texarkana, Texas, and attended East Texas State University in Commerce, Texas.

Arthur was the Supervisor of Operations at Conoco-Phillips, where he retired after 30 years. AJ loved sports, especially golf, which was one of his favorite past times. AJ was a diehard Green Bay Packers fan and enjoyed watching them play.

He was a member of New Covenant Faith B.C., where he served as an usher. AJ was a member of the Male Chorus.

He married the love of his life, Patsy Ann Rideaux, Sept. 3, 1988.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Katie "Madea," and two brothers, David and Troy James.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 30 years, Patsy Rideaux James; his father, Arthur James Sr.; five children, Nichelle (Alton) Stewart of Woodbridge, Va., Yarketha (William) Rose of Texarkana, Texas, Nicole (Russell) Askew of Commerce, Texas, Marcus Haley of Lake Charles, La., and Damien (Holly) James of Slidell, La.; two sisters, Johnnie Faye (Robert) High of Texarkana and Helen Michelle James Way of Jackson, Miss.; 14 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and very close friends.

His funeral will be at noon Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019,at New Covenant Faith B.C. Pastor Jimmy R. Stevens will officiate. Burial will be in Combre Memorial Park under the direction of Stevens' Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 9 a.m.-noon Saturday at the church.