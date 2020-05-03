Arthur Webster Primeaux, MD, a native of Lake Charles, La., returned home to see the Lord he served the morning of April 29, 2020. He lived, loved, and worked in the Lake Charles area his whole life and has left a lasting impact on those he touched. He was a graduate of St. Louis Catholic High School, McNeese State University, Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport, and completed Residency training at LSU Family Practice Residency at W.O. Moss Regional Hospital. Dr. Primeaux was raised attending St. Margaret Catholic Church with his family and continued as an active member through his entire life. In 1983, after finishing his training, Dr. Primeaux started his medical practice with Dr. Thomas Lebeau. They continued in practice until 1999, when he and Dr. Lebeau joined Imperial Health, LLP. He practiced medicine with Imperial Health until the time of his death. The lives and people that were impacted by his career are so numerous that they cannot be listed completely, but the recent stories are proof of his true character.

Dr. Primeaux was an active member and leader in every aspect of his life, including: Christus St. Patrick and Lake Charles Memorial Hospital medical staffs, Calcasieu Parish Medical Society, St. Margaret Catholic Church, McNeese State University, St. Louis Catholic High and St Margaret Catholic schools, LSUHSC-New Orleans Family Practice Residency at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital, Imperial Health and ACTS retreat staff through Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. Dr. Primeaux not only participated, but led by example, in positions such as President of the Calcasieu Medical Society Board of Directors, Executive Committee Chairman for Imperial Health, and many other officer and leadership positions that are only minimally listed here. A possible better description is he never just did the job, he always did more than enough. Most that encountered Dr. Primeaux were always struck by his disposition and his genuine interest in their success and well-being. Dr. Primeaux had an uncommon ability to teach others from his wealth of experience and knowledge that always allowed them to be encouraged and included. Dr. Primeaux was honored with a number of very distinguished awards for his character, medical knowledge, Resident precepting / teaching, and his compassion for others. Arthur would be humbled, embarrassed, and most likely upset at us listing more than we already have. The truth is Dr. Primeaux loved the practice of medicine and helping others and never did it for an award or recognition.

Arthur was enthusiastic and active in all areas of his professional and social life, but where he was the most valued and successful was with his family and friends. Most, by numbers, knew him as Dr. Primeaux, but the rest of us knew him as Arthur, Dad, Pops, brother, uncle, godfather, Wally, Art, and, most important, friend. There are no words to express the impact and legacy that this great man has left for us and in us. We all have stories and experiences where Arthur shared with us the things he loved. Any fall Saturday he could be found sporting his blue and gold and cooking at the Rowdy Road Wrangler tailgate. He was a founding member and former king of Krewe des Amis and loved attending the Mardi Gras ball yearly with his family and friends, where he could always be counted on to enjoy a drink or share a dance. He never turned down an opportunity to take out his boat on the water or teach someone to waterski. He would teach you how to drive the boat, and if he loved you enough, he'd even let you sink it. Always up for a hunt, he enjoyed duck and deer hunting, whether actually hunting or just eating a breakfast of chocolate milk and honey buns in the blind. He understood that hard work was easier when you had someone to do it with, and he was always willing to be that person. Always up for a project or willing to lend a hand, he would mow your grass without being asked, show up on your doorstep with tools to begin a project, or just be found in your backyard fixing something. Sundays were for faith and family. Carrying on the tradition of his grandparents, we gather as a family - related or chosen - every Sunday for lunch and laughter. Our house is always full, the doors are always open, the rooms are always available as a "hotel" for a vacation, because that is the way he loved people and that is the way he liked it.

Arthur was preceded in death by his mother and father, Armand Joseph Primeaux and Velma Jean Primeaux; sister, Rebecca Primeaux Istre and brother-in-law Kenneth Joseph Istre. He is survived by his wife, Gayla Duhon Primeaux; children, Emily Primeaux Williams and husband Benjamin Williams, Erin Primeaux Shoumaker, Elizabeth Primeaux Hylton and husband Nick Hylton, Jonathan Arthur Primeaux and wife Emma Kattman Primeaux; brother, Armand Joseph Primeaux and wife Nancy, brother, Russel Oliver Primeaux and wife Valerie, brother, Christopher James Primeaux and wife Mia; grandchildren: Nora, Oliver, and Elias Shoumaker, Bryce and Arthur Williams, Sterling, Lorraine, and Lorelei Hylton and Michael Jonathan Primeaux. He also leaves his extended family, including the Duhon families, Holmwood Primeaux families, and the Lacassine Ardoins.

Our family is humbled and honored with the outpouring of love and support that our precious friends and community have given us. It is truly fitting for a great man and friend.

A Private Mass and Interment service will be held for the immediate family. Father Samuel Orsot will officiate. Friends and extended family are invited to honor Dr. Primeaux by way of an autocade at Consolata Cemetery, Wednesday, May 6, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. His family will be outside the westside main mausoleum to wave and send heartfelt thanks as the vehicles pass extending their kindness, love and support. There will also be a basket drop off point to leave cards and sentiments as you exit the cemetery. Please feel free to be creative and decorate your vehicles in a fashion that is sure to make Dr. Primeaux and his family smile.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Margaret Catholic School Capital Campaign or St. Louis Catholic High School Foundation.

