Arthur Webster Primeaux
1954 - 2020
Arthur Webster Primeaux, MD, a native of Lake Charles, La., returned home to see the Lord he served the morning of April 29, 2020. He lived, loved, and worked in the Lake Charles area his whole life and has left a lasting impact on those he touched. He was a graduate of St. Louis Catholic High School, McNeese State University, Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport, and completed Residency training at LSU Family Practice Residency at W.O. Moss Regional Hospital. Dr. Primeaux was raised attending St. Margaret Catholic Church with his family and continued as an active member through his entire life. In 1983, after finishing his training, Dr. Primeaux started his medical practice with Dr. Thomas Lebeau. They continued in practice until 1999, when he and Dr. Lebeau joined Imperial Health, LLP. He practiced medicine with Imperial Health until the time of his death. The lives and people that were impacted by his career are so numerous that they cannot be listed completely, but the recent stories are proof of his true character.
Dr. Primeaux was an active member and leader in every aspect of his life, including: Christus St. Patrick and Lake Charles Memorial Hospital medical staffs, Calcasieu Parish Medical Society, St. Margaret Catholic Church, McNeese State University, St. Louis Catholic High and St Margaret Catholic schools, LSUHSC-New Orleans Family Practice Residency at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital, Imperial Health and ACTS retreat staff through Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. Dr. Primeaux not only participated, but led by example, in positions such as President of the Calcasieu Medical Society Board of Directors, Executive Committee Chairman for Imperial Health, and many other officer and leadership positions that are only minimally listed here. A possible better description is he never just did the job, he always did more than enough. Most that encountered Dr. Primeaux were always struck by his disposition and his genuine interest in their success and well-being. Dr. Primeaux had an uncommon ability to teach others from his wealth of experience and knowledge that always allowed them to be encouraged and included. Dr. Primeaux was honored with a number of very distinguished awards for his character, medical knowledge, Resident precepting / teaching, and his compassion for others. Arthur would be humbled, embarrassed, and most likely upset at us listing more than we already have. The truth is Dr. Primeaux loved the practice of medicine and helping others and never did it for an award or recognition.
Arthur was enthusiastic and active in all areas of his professional and social life, but where he was the most valued and successful was with his family and friends. Most, by numbers, knew him as Dr. Primeaux, but the rest of us knew him as Arthur, Dad, Pops, brother, uncle, godfather, Wally, Art, and, most important, friend. There are no words to express the impact and legacy that this great man has left for us and in us. We all have stories and experiences where Arthur shared with us the things he loved. Any fall Saturday he could be found sporting his blue and gold and cooking at the Rowdy Road Wrangler tailgate. He was a founding member and former king of Krewe des Amis and loved attending the Mardi Gras ball yearly with his family and friends, where he could always be counted on to enjoy a drink or share a dance. He never turned down an opportunity to take out his boat on the water or teach someone to waterski. He would teach you how to drive the boat, and if he loved you enough, he'd even let you sink it. Always up for a hunt, he enjoyed duck and deer hunting, whether actually hunting or just eating a breakfast of chocolate milk and honey buns in the blind. He understood that hard work was easier when you had someone to do it with, and he was always willing to be that person. Always up for a project or willing to lend a hand, he would mow your grass without being asked, show up on your doorstep with tools to begin a project, or just be found in your backyard fixing something. Sundays were for faith and family. Carrying on the tradition of his grandparents, we gather as a family - related or chosen - every Sunday for lunch and laughter. Our house is always full, the doors are always open, the rooms are always available as a "hotel" for a vacation, because that is the way he loved people and that is the way he liked it.
Arthur was preceded in death by his mother and father, Armand Joseph Primeaux and Velma Jean Primeaux; sister, Rebecca Primeaux Istre and brother-in-law Kenneth Joseph Istre. He is survived by his wife, Gayla Duhon Primeaux; children, Emily Primeaux Williams and husband Benjamin Williams, Erin Primeaux Shoumaker, Elizabeth Primeaux Hylton and husband Nick Hylton, Jonathan Arthur Primeaux and wife Emma Kattman Primeaux; brother, Armand Joseph Primeaux and wife Nancy, brother, Russel Oliver Primeaux and wife Valerie, brother, Christopher James Primeaux and wife Mia; grandchildren: Nora, Oliver, and Elias Shoumaker, Bryce and Arthur Williams, Sterling, Lorraine, and Lorelei Hylton and Michael Jonathan Primeaux. He also leaves his extended family, including the Duhon families, Holmwood Primeaux families, and the Lacassine Ardoins.
Our family is humbled and honored with the outpouring of love and support that our precious friends and community have given us. It is truly fitting for a great man and friend.
A Private Mass and Interment service will be held for the immediate family. Father Samuel Orsot will officiate. Friends and extended family are invited to honor Dr. Primeaux by way of an autocade at Consolata Cemetery, Wednesday, May 6, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. His family will be outside the westside main mausoleum to wave and send heartfelt thanks as the vehicles pass extending their kindness, love and support. There will also be a basket drop off point to leave cards and sentiments as you exit the cemetery. Please feel free to be creative and decorate your vehicles in a fashion that is sure to make Dr. Primeaux and his family smile.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Margaret Catholic School Capital Campaign or St. Louis Catholic High School Foundation.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in American Press on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
6
Visitation
4:00 - 6:00 PM
Consolata Cemetery
Funeral Mass
Interment
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Requiem aeternam dona et, Domine. Goodbye Doc. It was a pleasure to know you.
Mark Foreman Jr
Friend
Deeply saddened by this! He was my parents doctor, our families Doctor for for many years! His knowledge, and caring that he always showed to his patients was above and beyond any could ask for. He made us feel like family!! Prayers for all during this time. May eternal rest be granted unto him.
Ann and Charlie Guidry
Friend
Dr. Primeaux was not my doctor but he was the doctor of my friend Bonnie Thompson. Although I only met Doc two or three times. His personality and kind heart and his willingness to get Bonnie
healthy was God sent. Thank you Dr. Primeaux for your caring and sincere genuine heart. You will be missed. Doc our prayers are with you and your family. Bonnie & I will never forget you.
Billy Stelly
Friend
Our thoughts and prayers are for Arthur and his family. He will be missed by so many people. He was special.
Dianne Schexnider
Family
Charlie and I are so sorry to hear of this. He was such a nice , kind man. Our thoughts and prayer are with his family.
Charles & Valerie Bourgeois
Friend
I was patient of the doctor and I will truly miss him
My prayer and condolence are truly for the family
Ophelia Joseph
Friend
Continued prayers to the family. Dr. Primeaux was a great father, doctor, friend and family man. He will be greatly missed by many.
Wedad and Omaia Abrusley
Friend
Such a great loss for his family, his professional family and the entire community. Praying for comfort and strength for his family.
Nila Halloran
Coworker
Never good-by, but see you soon, my friend.
Linda & Bud Wranosky
Friend
What a great person will always remember the time we spent in high school great memories. What a great loss to the community and the people he touched gone to soon.
Linda Tatum - Bailey
Arthur was my Doctor and my friend, we all will miss him. Our prayers are for him and his family.
Tom Couste
Friend
One of the kindest souls I knew. Excellent Physician and impeccable bedside manners. He will be greatly missed on Unit 31 at St. Patricks Hospital .

Sonya, RN
Charge Nurse
Sonya Oats
I will truly miss Dr. Primeaux. He literally saved my life when I was going through the worst times of my life.
James Conley
Friend
There are not enough words to say how much this man meant to me and my family. He has touched us personally and professionally. My husband and both of my adult sons are heartbroken, but ever so grateful patients of Arthur's. He had a calming, steady presence that let you know it was going to be alright. He was never in a hurry. We will miss him dearly. Gayla, know that our prayers are with you. Thank you for sharing this man with us . Simply put, he was just a good human being .
Patricia Gorman
Friend
Gayla and family, I'm so sorry for your loss. I absolutely loved that man. He was such a special person, doctor, family man. He loved y'all so much and talked about his family all the time. I loved working in that office because of the atmosphere mostly because of Dr. Primeaux and LeBeau. I'm so very sorry for y'all because the world lost a good man. Love you guys and know that I am praying for God's peace for you during this very difficult time
Evelyn Doucet
Coworker
Art was, and remains my great friend. He healed and cared for so many people. I am so thankful that I had the wonderful moments in time to feel the love of his family. Always
Brian Fuselier
Brian Fuselier
Friend
Dr Primeaux was great doctor he my wife dr and my dr God Bless him and his family I will miss him

Edley Guidry
To one of the kindest men, with a huge heart , may you rest in peace and your family find comfort knowing you are with GOD! You will be missed, love and prayers Shannon.
My sincere condolences to all of Dr. Primeaux's family. I worked with Dr. Primeaux at (Charity Hospital ) Moss Regional Hospital and later at Imperial Health. May he Rest in Heavenly Peace. Lake Charles has lost a great physician. Prayers for the family in this most difficult time
Rose Oliver
Coworker
Prayers for the family, Dr. Primeaux kept me healthy, and both my parents. I know he is in Heaven for all of the kindness and care of all the people he has taken care of. Thanks for being my Dr and friend.
James Bridgers
Friend
May God's love and grace consumed the sorrow and provide peace to all. Love and prayers...
Brian Michel
Friend
Arthur and I used to serve Mass together at St. Margaret's back in the late 60s. We went through Landry/St. Louis, and were at McNeese together. I remember him, Gayla, myself, and a few of our friends playing a football game on the grounds of McNeese. He never had negative things to say about others. He became my doctor in the 90s. He was a GREAT doctor; taking his time to hear and see how you were. I thank him for discovering my cancer in the very early stages. I am now cancer free, thanks to his early discovery. He was more than my doctor, he was a great friend. He will be greatly missed here on earth, but will be of greater help to us in heaven. Thanks for sharing him with the rest of the world.
Hubert Coco
Classmate
Dr. Primeaux holds a very special place in my heart. He will be greatly missed. He has taken care of my entire family for over 30 years. He was a one ok kind person. He was genuinely loving and caring for his patients and his family. May he rest in peace. Praying for his family and friends that they may have comfort and peace.
Sonya Richard
Friend
Sending my prayers and condolences to the family. So very sorry for your loss. Will be keeping all of you in my prayers.
DeAnna Kamphuis
Friend
I feel very blessed to have known and worked with Dr.Primeaux. He was a great teacher and physician. The passion he had for helping others was so contagious. He would tell me good morning every AM when he walked in his office door, and when clinic would start he always would come walking out of his office with a joke toward me making me laugh. I remember always filling his candy jar up with Red Hots every week and by each Friday it would be empty. He was a loving, caring man that always had a smile on his face. He will be missed tremendously. Praying for his family.
Cara Metrejean
Coworker
I met this great man in 1983 and because of his kind and caring heart, I chose him to be my primary care physician. He always made me feel special and he took great care of me. He guided me through many ailments. It was always a pleasure to go to my doctor's appointments no matter what I was going through at the time because I knew that I would be in great reassuring hands with Dr. Primeaux. I had an appointment at the eye clinic today and as they looked at my medical record in the computer, they asked me if my primary care physician was Dr. Primeaux. As the words were hesitantly spoken, they realized that they shouldn't have asked that question and they had to give me a tissue. My heart goes out to his loving family and I have kept you in my thoughts and prayers. May you all find comfort in knowing that God is with you in your time of sorrow. Dr. Primeaux was truly loved by everyone and I thank his family for sharing him with our community. Rest peacefully in God's loving arms my dear friend!
Terry Weston
Friend
Dr. Primeaux was not only our family physician for many, many years , he was our friend . We loved him dearly .
He always had a smile to greet us or kind words to say . We are so sorry for your loss , we pray that our Heavenly Father will wrap his arm around you all and give you comfort . May God Bless you .
Darrell & Michelle Pete
Darrell/ Michelle Pete
Acquaintance
Sending prayers to all his family! I didn't know him personally but knew of him and have met him, very nice man. and well honered
Donna Langley
Acquaintance
My sincere condolences to the beautiful Primeaux family. You are in my thoughts and prayers with so much love .
Sally (Montgomery) Rodgers
Friend
He was one of the kindest physicians that I have had the pleasure to work with!! He always was kind and loving to everyone in his path. He will be so dearly missed!! He was my mothers physician and she has cried her eyes out since hearing the news! He was very loved by his patients !!!!
Edna Gilbert
Coworker
Prayers to the Primeaux Family. Our Deepest Sympathy to each of you in the loss of a Wonderful Man. Also a Awesome Doctor. Tommy & Martha Richard
Martha Richard
Acquaintance
Gayla and family, Knowing that Art is resting in Jesus loving arms and that one day we will meet again is a great comfort to me. He was always a great friend and a great ear. Rest in Peace.
Susy de Diego Courville
Classmate
Dr.Primeaux was one of the kindest, most compassionate and principled men I have ever known. He always had time to talk to you and was genuinely interested. Dr. Primeaux helped me get through some trying times with caring concern. He will be greatly missed. Prayers for the family.
Cathy Severns
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Jennifer McCrea
Acquaintance
I first met Dr. Primeaux in November of 1984. He steered and counseled me through alcohol addiction. A few years ago, I gave him a Christmas gift of a plaque thanking him for saving my life and my family for making my current over 35 years of sobriety possible. He never gave up on me. This past year after I had a triple bypass, he checked on me daily during his rounds. He was such a great man/friend. He was so proud of his family. God bless all of you and I pray for your courage and adjustment through his void.

Ralen Robicheaux

Ralen Robicheaux
Friend
I was shocked and saddened by the news of Dr. Primeaux's passing. He was my doctor for many years and saved me from several disasters, including a heart attack in 2011. I considered him a friend as well as my doctor. My thoughts and prayers are with the family. I am sure Becky and the rest of the gang were waiting to welcome him.
Tom Spindler
I am so thankful that God allowed me to be with this wonderful man for his last couple of hours in this life. I loved him, and I know he loved me. I will forever miss him.
Jan Thurman
Friend
My family and I would like to express our deepest condolences to Mrs. Gayla, Emily & the entire Primeaux family. Dr. Primeaux was a wonderful person & an excellent Doctor that was always there for my family & I for many years. We will miss him dearly, but he will never be forgotten.May his soul Rest In Peace & the memories that you all have of him last a lifetime. Our thoughts & prayers are with all of you
Samia Khoury
Our deepest sympathy to the Primeaux family. Dr. Primeaux was a wonderful neighbor and caring doctor. Sending prayers of comfort to the entire family.
Bryan & Dorothy Leger
Neighbor
My heart stopped when I got the message. What will I do without the best doctor I have ever been to. The moment I met him 30 years ago I knew I would be a patient. His kindness, caring heart, listening ears and light hearted banter will be missed. Gone too soon. Rest in peace. Prayers for your family.
NCA
Friend
May God grant peace to all who mourn and may his memory forever be a blessing.
Ron and Stephanie Kober
Friend
He was never in a hurry , always had time for the patients, as well as the nurses. I never felt like I was bothering him with a patient problem or question. What a wonderful Doctor and person.
Michele Oliver
Coworker
Eternal rest grant unto him Oh Lord!
Dr Arthur Primeaux could always make me laugh and when he would say Lillie Kay how are you today it always made me smile! He had a heart to heart talk with me my last day there that I will never forget . Such a blessing to have worked with him and know his family. God Bless You all,
Kay Taylor LPN
Lillie Kay Taylor
Coworker
What a Legacy you leave to so many that have known you for so long. I will never forget all You did for Me and so many. Godspeed Home Arthur, my Dr, My Friend...
Tony DuPuis
Friend
Praying for the Family.
Margaret Frank, LPN
Acquaintance
Our deepest sympathy to all of your family. Dr. Primeaux was a community treasure and will always be remembered.
Pat & George Swift
Acquaintance
Penny and I offer our deepest condolences. Arthur was a very special person to us and our family in ways that cant be described. He will be greatly missed. If you need anything please let us know.
Mike & Penny Rajewski
Friend
HE WAS THE MOST CARING, LOVING DOCTOR YOU ASK FOR.
HE WAS HONEST AND SINCERE WHEN HE SPOKE TO YOU OR YOUR FAMILY. HE WILL BE GREATLY MISSED. R.I.P. MY DOCTOR AND FRIEND.
CAROLYN DUHON
Friend
Our hearts are grieving at the news of our friend, previous neighbor and our family physician. Well miss his smile, humbleness and genuine concern for others. May God give the family strength and comfort during this time. Our prayers are with you.
Henry and Connie Gormly
Friend
