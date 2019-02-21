Home

JOHNSON FUNERAL HOME
4321 LAKE STREET
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Artie Christian
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Artie Mae (Burgin) Christian


Artie Mae Burgin Christian, 65, of Lake Charles passed away at 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 in a Deridder care facility.
Artie was born on Dec. 18, 1953 in Lake Charles where she was a life long resident. She was a CNA for many medical facilities and she also worked as a private sitter. Artie was a member of Pentecostal Worship Center in Deridder.
Those left to cherish her memory are her mother, Jessie Hunt of Lake Charles; siblings, Charles Burgin (Anna), Jack Burgin (Mary Kay), and Edward Scott Burgin all of Lake Charles, Ray Hunt of Baton Rouge, Vernon Burgin (Connie)of Ragley, and Julie Trahan (Greg) of Deridder; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy "Chief" Christian; father, Charlie Houston Burgin; step-father, Winston Hunt; and brother, Jake Houston Burgin.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Tommy Magee will officiate. Burial will follow in Prien Memorial Park. Visitation will begin on Friday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and will resume on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the start of the service.
Published in American Press on Feb. 21, 2019
