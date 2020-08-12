1/1
Artie Michael Rious
1947 - 2020
Artie Michael Rious, 73, was born Feb. 19, 1947, in Lake Charles, La., to the late Edward and Clara Eugene Rious Sr. A native of Lake Charles, he was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and was baptized at New Sunlight Baptist Church. Artie was a U.S. Army veteran where he served in the Vietnam War. He departed this life Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, in an Alexandria hospital. He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife, Gerry Rious; two daughters, Tracie Redmond and Swan Rious; one son, Travis Michael Redmond; one brother, Edward Rious Jr.; godchild, Stafford Morris; and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by parents; and brother, Jack Anthony Rious. The family will have a private memorial service.

Published in American Press on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
James Funeral Home Inc
1724 Opelousas St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-4173
