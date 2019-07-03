Aubrey P. Boudreaux, age 94, of Lake Charles, La., passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 30, 2019. Aubrey was born Nov. 3, 1924, in New Orleans, La.

Aubrey proudly served in the U.S. Army and was a longtime member of St. Margaret Catholic Church in Lake Charles. After retirement he spent many hours with his son going to Car Shows and Car Races.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Laura L. Boudreaux; parents, Arthur and Lully Boudreaux; and brother-in-law, Charlie Onxley.

Those left to cherish his memory are a son, Christopher Boudreaux and wife Debbie of Lake Charles; sister, Donna Onxley of Westlake; granddaughter, Heather Boudreaux and great-granddaughter, Lilith Boudreaux, both of Moss Bluff; sisters-in-law, Bruce Donnell of Baton Rouge, Lois Ferguson of Little Rock, Ark., Mary Blake (Jim) of Lake Charles, and Carol Macis (Frank) of Fletcher, Okla.; brother-in-law, Will Harvey of Lake Charles; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held 5-8 p.m. Friday, July 5, 2019, at Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles with a rosary held at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume at 8 a.m. Saturday until time of service at the funeral home.

Funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Hixson Funeral Home with Deacon Anthony Pousson officiating. Burial will follow in Consolata Cemetery in Lake Charles. Published in American Press on July 3, 2019