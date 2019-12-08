|
Audrey Brasseaux Andrepont, 90, of Sulphur, La., went to be with her Lord and Savior Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. She was surrounded by her loving daughters and son-in-law. Audrey was born March 1, 1929, in Church Point, La.
Audrey was Faithful servant to her Catholic Faith and her Lord. She taught Catechism, and was a Eucharistic Minister. Her passion was taking care of her family by providing love, prayers, and nourishment. Audrey was a fabulous cook who loved cooking for the family everyday and all the gatherings. She was a compassionate, loving and gentle lady. Her grandchildren were the light of her life.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leander Andrepont; sons, Anthony "Tony" Andrepont and Carl Matthew Andrepont; grandson, Travis Bowie Andrepont; sister, Mergene Champagne; and brothers, Shirley Brasseaux and Allen Brasseaux.
Those left behind to cherish her memory are three daughters, Judith Ann Andrepont, Pamela Andrepont Graham and Priscilla Streams and husband, Craig; daughters-in-law, Barbara Heneghan Andrepont and Kimberlie Hall Andrepont; sister, Barbara Ann Thibodeaux; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home with a Rosary at 6 p.m. A Celebration of Life Service will be at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will resume at 8 a.m. Monday at the funeral home until time of service.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Sulphur. Rev. Edward Richard will officiate. Burial will follow in Mimosa Pines Cemetery in Carlyss.
Published in American Press on Dec. 8, 2019