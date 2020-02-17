|
|
Audrey Ann Rico, 82, of Lake Charles, La went to meet her Lord and Savior on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020.
She was one of four children welcomed into this world by parents Regile and Lillie Bourque, born on Dec. 23, 1937 in Lake Charles, La.
Audrey had many loves in life, but nothing brought her more joy than her family and her faith. She was the pillar of her family, a diligent and caring mother with strong Christian morals. Fellowship with her church family were important to her. She shared her love with her family through cooking and spending time with her grandkids, often referring to them as "her everything". When she was not with her family, she could be found dancing to country western music or attending to her garden.
She was welcomed into Heaven by her partner of 25+ years; Robert Wayne Corbello; one son Phillip Dale Slater; her parents and three brothers, Ronald, RJ and Edward Bourque.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children; Lydia Dofflemyer, Robert and Kim Slater, William Slater, and Anthony and Vicky Slater, her grandchildren; Katrina Slater, William Jr., Ericka and Phillip Slater, Jason, Johnathan, Johanna, and Joseph Dofflemyer; great grandchildren, Daja, Keirrah, and Fabion Miller, Danasia Braxton, Deeonnie and Labrion Slater, Nathan, Joshua, and Sawyer Slater, Maddox Chapa; one great great grandchild; Deilon Miller, her brother and beloved sister in law; Kenneth and Karen Bourque and numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family.
The family will welcome friends on Tuesday, Feb.18, 2020 at Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles beginning at 10 a.m. Funeral services will begin on Tuesday at 1 a.m. with burial to follow at Prien Lake Memorial Garden.
Published in American Press on Feb. 17, 2020