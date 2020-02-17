Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hixson Funeral Home
3001 Ryan St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-2446
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Hixson Funeral Home
3001 Ryan St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
1:00 PM

Audrey Ann Rico


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Audrey Ann Rico Obituary
Audrey Ann Rico, 82, of Lake Charles, La went to meet her Lord and Savior on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020.
She was one of four children welcomed into this world by parents Regile and Lillie Bourque, born on Dec. 23, 1937 in Lake Charles, La.
Audrey had many loves in life, but nothing brought her more joy than her family and her faith. She was the pillar of her family, a diligent and caring mother with strong Christian morals. Fellowship with her church family were important to her. She shared her love with her family through cooking and spending time with her grandkids, often referring to them as "her everything". When she was not with her family, she could be found dancing to country western music or attending to her garden.
She was welcomed into Heaven by her partner of 25+ years; Robert Wayne Corbello; one son Phillip Dale Slater; her parents and three brothers, Ronald, RJ and Edward Bourque.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children; Lydia Dofflemyer, Robert and Kim Slater, William Slater, and Anthony and Vicky Slater, her grandchildren; Katrina Slater, William Jr., Ericka and Phillip Slater, Jason, Johnathan, Johanna, and Joseph Dofflemyer; great grandchildren, Daja, Keirrah, and Fabion Miller, Danasia Braxton, Deeonnie and Labrion Slater, Nathan, Joshua, and Sawyer Slater, Maddox Chapa; one great great grandchild; Deilon Miller, her brother and beloved sister in law; Kenneth and Karen Bourque and numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family.
The family will welcome friends on Tuesday, Feb.18, 2020 at Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles beginning at 10 a.m. Funeral services will begin on Tuesday at 1 a.m. with burial to follow at Prien Lake Memorial Garden.
Published in American Press on Feb. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Audrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -