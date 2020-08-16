Audrey Elaine Granger, age 85, of Sulphur, La passed away on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. Audrey was born on Aug. 3, 1935 in Lake Charles, La.
Audrey graduated from Sulphur High School in 1953 and graduated from McNeese in 1966. She taught the first grade for 33 years. Audrey retired in 1999 from R.W. Vincent Elementary School and went back to teach for 4 more years. She was a member of CAE, LAE, and NEA and served as a Louisiana delegate to the National convention for 10 years. Upon her retirement she was a member of Louisiana Retired Teachers Association and Calcasieu Retired Teachers.
As a member of Henning Memorial United Methodist Church, she volunteered in various areas of the church. Audrey served as an officer in United Methodist Women and as a teacher in Sunday School. She was leader of the youth group, Church School Superintendent, and chairman of the Education Committee. Audrey was literature secretary and ordered the material for all the classes. She was Superintendent of Vacation Bible School for a number of years. She belonged to the Mustard Seed Ladies which cooked meals for the needy and made quilts. Audrey worked at Friendship Meals and visited Stonebridge Nursing Home. She volunteered as a cashier for Care Help of Sulphur.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, James Lawrence "Jimmy" Granger, Sr., parents, Sheldon and Johnnie Bertrand.
Those left behind to cherish her memory are her children, James "Jim" Granger, Jr. and wife, Tayna of Prairieville, Monty Joe Granger of Cashion, Okla., and Michael "Mike" Granger and wife, Gena of Sulphur; her brother, Barney Joe Bertrand of Oklahoma City, Okla.; grandchildren, Tricia Porche, Victoria Hall and husband, Jim, Scott Stringer and wife, Tisha, Janae Malone and husband, Brandon, and Mallen Farmer; and seven great-grandchildren, Brandon, Nathan, Maci, Bree, Elizabeth, Jack, and Grant.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to Henning Memorial United Methodist Church, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. The family would like to give special thanks to Cardiologist Dr. Richard Gilmore, Nurse Practitioner Laura Stawecki, and the cardiology staff at Christus St. Patrick Hospital for their superb care of mom.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 in Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home, and will resume on Monday from 8 a.m. until time of service at the church.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020 in Henning Memorial United Methodist Church. Rev. Reyn Sewell will officiate. Burial will follow in Roselawn Cemetery in Sulphur.