Audrey Mae Batiste Barker, peacefully entered into eternal rest on Oct. 23, 2019.
For 44 years Audrey served as an Early Childhood Educator to children at Sacred Heart Catholic School and J J Johnson Elementary School. She also taught adult literacy classes through Calcasieu Parish in Lake Charles. She was a faithful member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, served as an Extraordinary Minister of the Holy Eucharist, Lector and a Member of the Serran Society. She was a dedicated steward of the Knights of St. Peter Claver Meritorious 4th Degree Ladies of Grace Division and Ladies Auxiliary. She led the St. Joseph Society and was active in the Altar & Rosary Society, and League of the Sacred Heart.
Family, friends, and others touched by the impactful life of Mrs. Audrey Barker are welcomed to celebrate her life at the following: Visitation: Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Combre Funeral Home, 1200 Mill St., Lake Charles, LA 70601. Catholic Funeral Mass: Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1102 Mill St., Lake Charles, LA 70601.
Published in American Press on Oct. 25, 2019