|
|
SULPHUR – Audrie Ann Wing, 91, died at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019, surrounded by her three daughters.
Audrie was born on October 24, 1927 in Lynchburg, Virginia to Thomas "Dewey" and Annie (Ashwell) Mosby. She had been a resident of Sulphur for over 60 years. She worked at Sulphur City Hall for over 20 years. Audrie loved Elvis, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, watching Gunsmoke, Bonanza, and John Wayne westerns, but she loved her family most of all.
Survivors include her daughters, Sandra Comeaux and companion, Bill Price of Sulphur, Liz Skinner and husband, Rick of Houston, Texas, and Bonnie Vincent and husband, Coy of Sulphur; eleven grandchildren, Erika Lyons, Michele Wood, Chelsea Landry, Brittany Husk, James Skinner, Matt Duhon, Alexis Cain, Jessica Lovejoy, Kristin Guidry, Cody Vincent, and Cory Vincent; sixteen great-grandchildren, Cameron Lyons, Mollie Wood, Bentley Wood, Noah Wood, Emma Grace Wood, Talon Schellhorn, Ava Schellhorn, Sawyer Skinner, Maverick Duhon, Rivers Cain, Tanner Lovejoy, Brody Lovejoy, Tenley Lovejoy, Bailey Lovejoy, Baylor Guidry, and Mason Guidry.
A private memorial service will be held by her family. The family would like to give special thanks to Brighton Bridge Hospice and Stonebridge Place Assisted Living facilities. Audrie's wishes were to donate her body to science to help find a cure for Alzheimer's. The family requests that memorial donations be made to - Louisiana Chapter, 3445 N. Causeway Blvd Suite #902, Metairie, LA 70002. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.hixsonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in American Press on Aug. 12, 2019