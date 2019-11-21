|
|
August John "A.J." Hebert, 87, passed away peacefully at his home on Nov. 19, 2019, beside his beloved wife, Nathalie. A.J. served his country in the United States Air Force.
A.J. is survived by his wife, Nathalie Trahan Hebert; his two sons, Ronnie Hebert and wife Cindi of Lindale, Texas, and Michael Hebert and wife Diana of Hackberry; four daughters, Beverly Carlin of Hackberry, Brenda Dropik and husband Rick of Moss Bluff, Carolyn Welch and husband David of Carlyss and Patty Brown and husband Kenny of Hackberry; 22 grandchildren; 56 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and numerous other family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dupre Hebert Sr. and Ellen Broussard Hebert; his brothers, Dupre Hebert Jr. and Lester Hebert; and his sisters, Earlene Deason and Linda Lou Hebert.
Services for A.J. will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home in Sulphur. Burial will follow at New Hackberry Cemetery in Hackberry. The family will receive friends from 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home and will resume from noon until the time of service Sunday.
Published in American Press on Nov. 21, 2019