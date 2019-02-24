August Melvern Bergeron, 93, of Sulphur, La., passed away with family at his side on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, in a local hospital. Melvern was born in Iota, La., Feb. 12, 1926, to the late Felix and Artile Bergeron. He graduated from Bell City High School. In 1943, at the age of 17, Melvern volunteered to serve in the U.S. Navy. After training in San Diego, Calif., and training to pilot amphibious landing craft on Coronado Island, he was assigned to Standard Landing Craft Unit 38, Group Pacific 11. In February 1944, his training complete, his unit was shipped to his first duty assignment supporting operations for the capture of the Japanese at Iwo Jima. He served on the island until the end of the war. Devoted to his shipmates and their families, Melvern and Eta hosted two reunions of SLCU 38 in Sulphur and traveled across the country to attend reunions hosted by their friends.

He worked for Gulf States Utilities for 35 years. He was a member of the Sulphur American Legion for 53 years and a lifetime member of the VFW. Melvern volunteered for 20 years for the West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital Auxiliary, working as he jokingly referred to as a "Pink Lady." He and his wife, Eta, were the first elected King and Queen of the Krewe of Cosmos in 1971.

Melvern is survived by two sisters, Elverna Pichadou and Janel Bergeron; numerous nieces and nephews; and great nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Eta, and his four nieces Lana Marie Bergeron, Deidre Bergeron Sokol, Carolyn Pichadou Moore and Deanna Bergeron.

His service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at Our Lady of LaSalette Catholic Church in Sulphur, La. The Rev. Andrews Kollannoor, M.S., will officiate. Burial will be in Roselawn Cemetery. Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, with a rosary service at 5 p.m. at Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials may be made to the West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital Auxiliary. The family expresses their grateful appreciation for the compassion and care shown to Melvern by his caregivers Glenda Meche Truett and Dot Lyons, Dr. Maureen Lannan, and to the nurses and staff at West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital and Heart of Hospice.