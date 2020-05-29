August "Bo" Stevens
August "Bo" Stevens, 87 died at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020 at his residence.
Bo was an employee of the U.S. Postal Service for 34 years retiring in 1990.
He was preceeded in death by his wife, Kermit Nell Stevens; parents, Harvey Stevens Sr. and Elizabeth Hagger Stevens; and brother, Harvey Stevens Jr.
Bo is survived by his seven children, 10 grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren along with a host of relatives and friends.
Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. followed by the service at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Combre Memorial Chapel, 1200 Mill Street, Lake Charles, LA 70601. Burial will be at Combre Memorial Park in Lake Charles under the direction of Combre Funeral Home.

Published in American Press on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Combre Funeral Home - Lake Charles
MAY
30
Service
02:00 PM
Combre Funeral Home - Lake Charles
Funeral services provided by
Combre Funeral Home - Lake Charles
1200 Mill St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 436-3341
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 26, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
May 26, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
