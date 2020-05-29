August "Bo" Stevens, 87 died at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020 at his residence.

Bo was an employee of the U.S. Postal Service for 34 years retiring in 1990.

He was preceeded in death by his wife, Kermit Nell Stevens; parents, Harvey Stevens Sr. and Elizabeth Hagger Stevens; and brother, Harvey Stevens Jr.

Bo is survived by his seven children, 10 grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren along with a host of relatives and friends.

Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. followed by the service at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Combre Memorial Chapel, 1200 Mill Street, Lake Charles, LA 70601. Burial will be at Combre Memorial Park in Lake Charles under the direction of Combre Funeral Home.

