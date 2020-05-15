Austin Ardoin
1935 - 2020
Austin Ardoin, 84, departed this life on Sunday, May 10, 2020. He was born May 11, 1935, to Houston Ardoin and Gladys Frank in Duralde, La.
He leaves to cherish his memories, two daughters, Phyllis Freeman (Samuel) and Tracy Ardoin; one son, Gregory Ardoin (Chiquita); one brother, Rodney (Roberta) Frank; two sisters, Mary Jane Broussard and Verlis Fontenot; a longtime companion, Barbara Carter; four stepdaughters, Natashia, Gracie, Catrina and Carrie; 16 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren
Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at noon and funeral service at 2 p.m. at King's Funeral Home, burial in Consolata Cemetery.

Published in American Press on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
16
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
KING'S FUNERAL HOME
MAY
16
Funeral service
02:00 PM
KING'S FUNERAL HOME
MAY
16
Burial
Consolata Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
KING'S FUNERAL HOME
1611 Gerstner Memorial Drive (Hwy 14)
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-7729
