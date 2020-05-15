Austin Ardoin, 84, departed this life on Sunday, May 10, 2020. He was born May 11, 1935, to Houston Ardoin and Gladys Frank in Duralde, La.

He leaves to cherish his memories, two daughters, Phyllis Freeman (Samuel) and Tracy Ardoin; one son, Gregory Ardoin (Chiquita); one brother, Rodney (Roberta) Frank; two sisters, Mary Jane Broussard and Verlis Fontenot; a longtime companion, Barbara Carter; four stepdaughters, Natashia, Gracie, Catrina and Carrie; 16 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren

Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at noon and funeral service at 2 p.m. at King's Funeral Home, burial in Consolata Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store