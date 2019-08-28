Home

Hixson Funeral Home
3001 Ryan St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-2446
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:45 AM
St Joseph the Worker Catholic Church
Pierre Part, LA
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
St Joseph the Worker Catholic Church
Pierre Part, LA
Interment
Following Services
Sacred Heart Cemetery
Belle River, LA
Austin Micheal Boudreaux


1997 - 2019
Austin Micheal Boudreaux Obituary
Austin Micheal Boudreaux, 22, of Moss Bluff, La., passed away on Aug. 24, 2019.
Austin was born on March 8, 1997, in Baton Rouge, La., to Blake and Mindy Boudreaux. Austin lived in Pierre Part, La., prior to moving to Lake Charles in 2011. He enjoyed being with his son, friends and family. He was a member of St Joseph the Worker Catholic Church and was a Pipe Forman with Turner Industries.
Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Blake Henry Boudreaux; the love of his life, Elizabeth Heath; parents, Blake and Mindy Boudreaux of Moss Bluff, La.; brother, Peyton Boudreaux; sister Jessica Abshire; nephew and godson, Aysen Grisaffe; niece, Emryn Grisaffe; paternal grandparents, Herman and Janice Matherne; maternal grandmother, Gloria Landry; maternal great-grandmother, May Landry; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his first cousin, Hunter Bertrand; grandfathers, Henry Landry and Brownell Lauland Jr.; great-grandparents, Junius Landry; Andrew Sr and Denise Gros; Brownell Sr and Hilda Lauland; Lloyd Sr and Thelma Boudreaux.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at St Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in Pierre Part, La.
Visitation will be in the St Joseph the Worker Church Hall from 8:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Memorial Mass to follow at 11 a.m. officiated by the Rev Al Davidson. Internment immediately following at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Belle River, La.
Published in American Press on Aug. 28, 2019
