Mrs. Avelia Joseph Dixon, 77, departed this life on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at her residence in Lake Charles, La. She was born March 4, 1943, to Alfred Joseph and Ethel Bias Joseph in Chataignier, La.
She leaves to cherish her memories seven children, Brenda Simien (Jeffery), Byron K. Dixon Sr. (Nanette), Sharon Garrick, all of Lake Charles, La., the Rev. S.C. Dixon (Jackie) of Baton Rouge, La., Carolyn Nance (Clarence) of Atlanta, Ga., Shelton Dixon Jr. (Valerie) and Christopher A. Dixon (Denise) of Lake Charles, La.; three sisters, Martha Harrison of Lake Charles, La., LouAnna Joseph of San Antonio, Texas, and Hilda Winter Smith of Flint, Mich.; 20 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred Joseph and Ethel Bias Joseph; her husband, Shelton Dixon Sr.; two daughters, Sandra Dixon and Sophia Dixon; three sisters; six brothers; and two great-grandchildren.
All viewing will be held at our 24-hour viewing window in front of the building, designed by her late husband, Shelton Dixon in 2013, on Friday, March 20, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at King's Funeral Home under the direction of King's Funeral Home. All virus protection are in place for your safety. Please walk up one at a time.
In lieu of flowers, please make your donations to Avelia Dixon Scholarship fund, payable to Greater St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church and mailed to 1401 2nd Avenue, Lake Charles, LA 70601.
Published in American Press on Mar. 19, 2020