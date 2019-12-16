|
|
Avon Fee, born October 26, 1924, son of the late Ike and Ada Cryer Fee, passed away Friday, December 13, 2019, at the age of 95.
A child of the depression, Avon quit school at age 14 to work so he could help support his family. As a 17-year-old young man, Avon joined the United States Army to serve his country. Avon was a member of the 82 nd Airborne and took part in D-day storming the beaches of Normandy. Avon was a devoted Christian who frequently sang God's praises.
Avon is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Cheryl and Jesse Harrell of Moss Bluff; granddaughter, Jessica Harrell of Rosepine, LA; grandson, Cullen Harrell of Moss Bluff.
Avon is preceded in death by his wife of nearly 70 years, Lena Sonnier Fee; parents; siblings, Irene "Missy" Fee Midkiff; David Fee; Lillian Faye Fee Whatley; Bertha Fee Midkiff; Thurmon Fee; Yvonne Fee Bennett; Lavon Fee.
Funeral services are Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 1 p.m. in Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa with Rev. Eddie A. Tilley officiating. Burial will follow in Hayes Cemetery. Visitation is Wednesday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and will resume Thursday from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m.
The family would like to give special thanks to the Southwest Louisiana Veterans Home of Jennings for providing such excellent care to Mr. Fee during his final years.
