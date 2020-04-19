|
"I will say to the Lord, "My refuge and my fortress, My God, in whom I trust!" Psalm 91:2
Bana Romero Keller, 82, of Lake Charles passed away Monday, April 13, 2020 in the comfort of her home.
Mrs. Keller was a lifelong resident of Lake Charles. She was a 1955 graduate of the first graduating class of LaGrange Senior High School where she was Captain of the Gatorette drill team. She attained a Bachelor of Science at McNeese State University. She worked as a teacher at Hathaway High School and St. Margaret Catholic School. Following her teaching career, she began working as an operator for Bell South Telephone Company where she retired with many years of service. Mrs. Keller enjoyed reading, comic books, crossword puzzles and Sudoku. She loved nature: flowers, bees, butterflies and had a real soft spot for animals. Most importantly, she loved gardening: flowers, plants, plants and more plants. She especially loved leading tours of her collections and worked to educate and inspire friends as she had an overwhelming wealth of knowledge of her gardens. She will be most remembered for her unique spirit.
Mrs. Keller was lovingly known as Nanan. She leaves to cherish her memory, one brother, James Romero and his wife June of Lake Charles; two nephews, James Romero and wife Michelle and Lloyd Romero and wife Karen; one niece, Paullette Szymanski and husband William; six great nieces; three great nephews; four great-great nieces and one great-great nephew.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence Romero and Claudia Sims Romero.
In compliance with state order, her services were a private family gathering. Interment services were held at Graceland Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home.
Memorial donations may be made to Hobo Hotel at hobohotelforcats.com/donate.
Published in American Press on Apr. 19, 2020