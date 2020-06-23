It is with great sadness that the family of Barbara Dartez Andrepont announces her passing on Sunday, June 21, 2020, in the comfort of her home with her husband at her side. She was 78.
Barbara was born and raised in Sulphur, La., on April 10, 1942, and was a graduate of Sulphur High School. She was a homemaker and co-owner of Modern Marble with her husband, Francis. She was a lifelong, faithful member of Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church where she served on the Parish Council and as a CCD teacher. Barbara was very strong in her Catholic faith and was devoted to our Blessed Mother. She lived her life deeply loving and very proud of her family, fiercely supporting her husband and son's political careers and was always a cheerleader at her grandchildren and great-children's activities and sporting events. With her contagious laughter and incessant smile, Barbara enjoyed dancing, Cajun music, reading and cookouts while her family looked forward to her homemade pralines, fig cake and the most delicious cornbread dressing. She will forever be missed by everyone who was blessed to know her.
Barbara is survived by her husband of 62 years, Francis L. Andrepont; her two sons, Joe Andrepont and wife Sherri of Sulphur, and Mark Andrepont and fiancee' Melissa Stockstill of Baton Rouge. She was a loving MawMaw to her six grandchildren, Phillip Andrepont and wife Lauren, Ashley Gothreaux and husband Jared, Leigh Ann Andrepont-Hardy and husband Richard, Lauren Andrepont, Katie Andrepont and Jacob Andrepont; and six great-grandchildren; her brother, Frank Dartez and wife Nell; and two nieces, all of Houston, Texas. She was predeceased by her parents, George and Evia Guidry Dartez.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church with the Very Rev. Edward Richard officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be held in the church hall prior to the Mass from 9 a.m.-noon with a rosary beginning at 1 p.m. Interment will be at Mimosa Pines South in Sulphur under the direction of Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home. Pallbearers are Phillip Andrepont, Jacob Andrepont, Laiton Andrepont, Richard Hardy, Jared Gothreaux and Gerald Touchet.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Published in American Press on Jun. 23, 2020.