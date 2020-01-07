|
|
Barbara Ann Guillory Monteilh, 77, of Sulphur, La., died peacefully in her residence the morning of Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020.
Barbara was born on July 3, 1942, in Pine Prairie, La., to Paul Kirby and Joyce Soileau Guillory. She was a resident of Lake Charles for several years before moving to Leesville, La., and finally to Sulphur where she lived for the past 12 years. She was of the Catholic faith. In her earlier days she was a member of the PTA and a Cub Scout Leader. Mrs. Barbara was an excellent cook and loved cooking for her family. She also loved playing music, listening to her many albums and spending time in her garden. Mrs. Barbara especially loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.
Those left to cherish her memory include one daughter, Michelle Monteilh Mire and her husband Michael of Houston, Texas; three sons, Mark Monteilh and wife Stacie of Sulphur, La., Monty Monteilh of Sulphur, La., Mitchell Monteilh of New Orleans, La.; one brother, Ben Guillory of Baton Rouge, La.; and grandchildren, Mallory Mire, Fallon Roussell, Meredith Mire, Zachary Vinyard, Margaret Mire and Isabella Monteilh.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth (Jerry) Monteilh; her parents; and two brothers, Sherman and James Guillory.
The family would like to send a special thanks to caregiver, Haley Schneph, for her kind, compassionate care of both parents over the past several years.
Her funeral will be held on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Johnson Funeral Home. Monsignor Danny Torres will officiate. Burial will be in St. Catherine Catholic Cemetery in Rosa, La. Visitation will begin on Wednesday at 4 p.m. with a rosary to be recited at 6 p.m. Visitation will continue at 8 a.m. on Thursday until the time of service. Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. in Rosa, La.
Published in American Press on Jan. 7, 2020